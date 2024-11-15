Texas Longhorns vs. Arkansas Razorbacks: Updated Injury Report
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns made one change to Wednesday's initial injury report.
Two days ago, Texas listed edge Colton Vasek as doubtful, but Vasek has been moved to "out" ahead of Saturday's rivalry game. Linebacker Morice Blackwell Jr. stays listed as doubtful and no other changes have been made to the Longhorn roster.
For the Razorbacks, the one change has been regarding running back Braylen Russell, previously listed as probable, now listed as questionable.
Here is the full injury report for both teams:
Vasek, a redshirt freshman out of Westlake High School, played in every game for the Longhorns until Vanderbilt and will be missing his second game this weekend.
A big name in the Razorback injury list is quarterback Taylen Green, who picked up an injury against Ole Miss. Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman thinks he'll be ready for game time.
"I can tell you he hasn’t been full speed last week during our practices," Pittman said. "He’s getting better every day. I love Taylen. Obviously, he gives us a chance to win each and every game. What a wonderful kid. I feel like he’ll be ready to go."
Pittman is confident starting running back Ja'Quinden Jackson will also be ready for kick-off.
He’s healthy, he’s ready to go. He’s looked really good in practice, and I expect him to go out there and play at full strength and full speed, and it’s good to have him back,” Pittman said.
Texas will be going into Fayetteville with most of its regular starters and key players.
