Rodney Terry Challenges Texas Longhorns Team Over Christmas Break
Texas Longhorns men's basketball is on the last stretch before heading to College Station for the conference opener against Texas A&M. With a 10-day break between Thursday's win over New Orleans and the final non-conference game against Northwestern State, the Longhorns have some work to do.
Head coach Rodney Terry wants the team to improve all around, on both sides of the floor, in the meantime.
“Yeah, I’ll tell you,” said Terry. “The thing that we want to continue to get better with our pace on offense, pace of play in terms of meaningful cuts, sharing the ball, not letting the ball stick. You know, playing inside out. Valuing, and taking care of the basketball, which I think we did a pretty good job of all year to this point right now.
The Longhorns set some season records in the past couple of games. Against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Texas recorded its largest margin win in 2024, defeating the guests 121-57. In the most recent matchup against New Orleans, Oregon State transfer guard recorded the most amount of points in the Moody Center with 42.
While the offense has been setting these records, Terry wants the defense to catch up.
"You know, we try to protect the paint, we try to keep the guys off the glass, physical blackouts," Terry said. "Then try to get out and play to a strength of ours, which I think we’re a fast team but you’ve got to be able to get stops to be able to do that and play in transition.”
Texas will host Northwestern State on Dec. 29 at 11 a.m., returning to the Moody Center for two consecutive home games in January against Auburn and Tennessee following the conference opener at the Reed Arena against the Aggies.
