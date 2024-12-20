Steve Sarkisian And Texas Longhorns Pass On Netflix SEC Docuseries
The producers of some of the biggest sports documentaries on Netflix like Formula 1's Drive to Survive are working on a series on the 2024 SEC college football season, but Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is among five coaches that have passed on being in the project, reports say.
Netflix announced the production on Wednesday morning via social media. The tweet explained the series' purpose to "provide unfiltered access to coaches and players in college football's most dominant conference and giving an exclusive look at key matchups throughout the season."
With the addition of Texas and Oklahoma in the conference, the SEC looked more intense than ever.
Conference commissioner Greg Sankey highlighted the strength of the SEC and its team.
“There has to be recognition. Like I could pull out my email and show you our 16 teams’ strength of schedule. And this is not my rating, this Massey, FPI and Sagarin combined,” Sankey said. “So you combine all of those, 14 of our teams’ strength of schedule is greater than the first of the other Top 25 CFP teams. In other words: 14 of our 16 have stronger schedules than the next CFP team. And then the next two follow and then everybody else in the CFP Top 25 rankings has a lesser schedule than our 16 teams when you use that metric.”
However, some head coaches decided not to be a part of the production. In addition to Sarkisian, Georgia's Kirby Smart, Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin, Alabama's Kalen DeBoer and Oklahoma's Brent Venables have reportedly passed on the opportunity.
The series is expected to be released in the summer of 2025. More information on the production has not yet been released.
