Texas Longhorns Transfer Sydir Mitchell is Staying in the SEC
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns continue to lose some of their transfer-outs to in-conference foes since the portal opened.
Per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, Texas defensive lineman transfer Sydir Mitchell has committed to the LSU Tigers after making a visit to Baton Rouge. He's the third former Longhorn to commit to an SEC team during this cycle, joining linebacker Derion Gullette (Mississippi State) and Aaron Bryant (Vanderbilt).
Mitchell will now be reunited with former Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis, who joined the LSU coaching staff last offseason.
During his time at Texas, Mitchell appeared in nine contests while posting seven total tackles (four solo). This season, he played in the SEC Championship vs. Georgia after appearing in wins over Kentucky, Colorado State, UTSA and Florida. In 2023, he tallied a tackle in the Big 12 Championship against Oklahoma State.
Originally a three-star recruit in the 2025 recruiting class out of Bergen Catholic in Oradell, N.J, Mitchell received offers from programs like Kentucky, USC, Georgia, Auburn, Miami, Texas A&M, Michigan, Florida State, Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Penn State and many more. He committed to Texas in July 2022.
Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian said before the Florida game that Mitchell had had some of "his best two weeks of work" at practice.
"I think Sydir Mitchell the last two weeks, has had his two best weeks of work here in quite some time," Sarkisian said. "So that stuff's encouraging to me, that we've got a group of players that are continuing to push one another and push themselves to be the best they can be, because that's how our team is going to become really good."
Texas has now lost Mitchell, Bryant, Gullette, edge Justice Finkley, defensive linemen Jaray Bledsoe and Tiaoalii Savea, cornerback Jay'Vion Cole, receiver Johntay Cook II, and linebackers Derion Gullette and Tausili Akana to the transfer portal.
