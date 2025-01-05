Texas Longhorns Dominate Arkansas Razorbacks in SEC Home Opener
AUSTIN -- In their first home SEC matchup, the No. 5 Texas Longhorns defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks 90-56, dominating every aspect of the game.
Texas faced a rival in its debut SEC game, taking down No. 9 Oklahoma 80-73 in Norman for its first win in the new conference. Today it faced another rival, this time in a renewed rivalry that hasn't been played regularly since the Southwest Conference folded. The last time these two teams faced off was in 2015, with Texas winning 61-50.
The Longhorns lead the all-time matchup 23-4.
With star sophomore guard Madison Booker struggling from the field, scoring just three points on nine attempts, other players stepped up. Senior forward Aaliyah Moore was one of those players, recording a double-double despite not scoring in the second quarter. Moore finished the game leading all Texas players with 17 points, 14 rebounds and three assists.
Arkansas' senior guard Izzy Higginbottom led all scorers with 23 points, but was unable to will her Razorbacks to a win.
Freshman Jordan Lee has become Texas' go-to three-point shooter, after leading the Longhorns to a win over Oklahoma with 17 points and being 4-5 from behind the arc. Today, she made four more and was 4-7 for 13 points total.
Senior point guard Rori Harmon was chasing a milestone of 600 career assists, and she reached that in the third quarter, making her the second Longhorn of all time to have 600 assists and 1,000 points. She finished the game with 12 points and six assists. The point guard missed the majority of last season with a torn ACL and immediately made an impact in her return, reaching the 1,000-point milestone just nine games into the season.
Texas outmatched Arkansas in every category, dominating the game. The Longhorns only trailed 0-2 at the beginning of the game, never looking back. And when the veterans struggled, the freshman stepped up, proving this team's depth.
The Longhorns had six players score in double figures with freshman guard Justice Carlton scoring 15.
Arkansas turned the ball over 22 times and Texas was able to turn the takeaways into 24 points. Texas finished the game on a 17-2 run over the last 4:50 to win the game 90-56 and move to 2-0 in SEC play and 14-1 overall.
