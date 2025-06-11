Texas Longhorns vs. San Jose State Spartans Way-Too-Early Preview: Keys to Victory
While the Texas Longhorns might be heavily favored to overpower the San Jose State Spartans at home this upcoming season, history has proven that upsets always remain on the table.
If played right, this game could be an opportunity for the Longhorns to claim a decisive victory and give less experienced players on their roster the chance to get on the field. But, in order for that to happen, they will have to execute in multiple areas.
With this Week 2 matchup a little less than three months out, here are three keys to victory for the Longhorns on Sept. 6:
Establish dominance in the offensive trenches
After replacing four out of their starting five offensive linemen from last year, some question whether or not this new group will be able to adequately protect redshirt sophomore and new starting QB Arch Manning. With senior Jordan Pollard and redshirt senior Taniela Latu of San Jose State at linebacker, Texas’ offensive line will need to stay alert and in charge throughout the entire game.
Whoever controls the line of scrimmage while Texas is on offense will likely emerge victorious in their Week 1 matchup against Ohio State, and while San Jose State’s defensive line doesn’t have the same horsepower as the Buckeyes’ does, dominating the offensive trenches must remain a priority in Week 2.
Limit QB Walker Eget’s time with the ball
San Jose State possessed one of the worst rushing offenses in the Mountain West conference last season, which means that Eget will likely look to pass as much as possible. Luckily for the Longhorns, their defense is anticipated to be one of the best in college football this upcoming season.
If edge rushers like sophomore Colin Simmons and senior Trey Moore execute efficiently and the defensive linemen win their matchups consistently, Eget could have a hard time generating effective plays for the Spartans’ offense. Eget has also lost his top three targets from last season, which gives the Longhorns a head start in minimizing San Jose State’s offensive success.
Start fast and build an early lead
This might seem more obvious, but this is a matchup in which it will be crucial for the Longhorns to give themselves an early advantage. The sooner they start to build and extend a lead, the sooner they can start to replace starters on the field. Coming off what is subject to be a physically excruciating Ohio State game, minimizing certain starters’ minutes could help prevent injuries in a game like this.
Additionally, giving San Jose State the opportunity to stay in the game and build momentum wouldn’t do the Longhorns any favors. San Jose State remained competitive with strong teams last season, going up 14-0 against the Mountain West Conference champion Boise State team and making them earn a 42-21 comeback victory. The Spartans might not have more talent than Texas, but they can be anticipated to play with grit and work as hard as they can to keep themselves within striking distance.
This matchup will take place at the Darrell K Royal- Texas Memorial Stadium at 11 a.m. CT on Sept. 6.