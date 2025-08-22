Texas Longhorns vs. Texas A&M 2025 Early Preview: Score Predictions
For the first time in 15 years, the Texas Longhorns will play host to their biggest in-state rivals as the Texas A&M Aggies visit the state capital in Austin for the 2025 edition of the Lone Star Showdown.
In the renewal of the rivalry last year at Kyle Field, the Longhorns controlled the game seemingly from the get-go, with an early touchdown run by quarterback Arch Manning putting the Horns on the board and kickstarting a 17-7 win for the Longhorns after Quinn Ewers connected with Jaydon Blue for a passing score, and Quintrevion Wisner torched the Aggie defense for 186 yards rushing.
Now, the Longhorns will look to further extend their already massive lead in the all-time rivalry and score their third consecutive win overall against their College Station counterparts.
Staff Score Predictions for the 2025 Lone Star Showdown
As the season is just around the corner, here is how the staff here at Texas Longhorns On SI believe that the 120th meeting between the two teams on the football field will go.
Aaron Raley, Staff Writer
The stakes couldn't have been higher for the game between the two Texas schools last year, with the winner heading to the SEC Championship. I wouldn't even be surprised if those same stakes came into play this season in Austin.
Whether they do or do not, I still expect a game of the year-worthy matchup between the rivals. Texas A&M made massive upgrades to their offense this year, and they are returning a massive portion of their defense, including the back seven, which could give Texas more of a fight than they expect from the Maroon and White.
That being said, Texas is still the same well-rounded team that they were last year and the game being at DKR doesn't help Mike Elko's team any. Give me Texas in a close matchup.
Texas 28, Texas A&M 24
Ylver Deleon-Rios, Staff Writer
The Lone Star Showdown finally returns to Austin after a 15-year absence, and if the atmosphere for last season's game is any indication, DKR could be as loud as it's ever been. I expect the Texas offense this year to be a lot more explosive and consistent than it was last year, while the Aggies will need a jump from quarterback Marcel Reed to stay in the game with the Longhorns' offense led by Arch Manning.
Rivalry games are always tricky, but I think Texas finishes the season on a strong note, in victory that very well could punch the Longhorns a ticket to the SEC championship game for the second year in a row.
Texas 24, Texas A&M 10
Henry Hipschman, Staff Writer
Texas enters Thanksgiving weekend still atop the nation's AP poll and Arch Manning takes a deciding victory over the Aggies at home. Texas A&M will not be able to cut through the Longhorns top rated defense and struggle on the offensive end.
Texas 28, Texas A&M 7
Jon Alfano, Staff Writer
Last year’s Lone Star Showdown may have ended in a 17-7 Longhorns victory, but it certainly didn’t feel that close. The Aggies had just 248 yards of offense on the night and didn’tscore an offensive touchdown. Had the Longhorns not shot themselves in the foot over and over again, this would’ve been a blowout.
That said, the Aggies have seemingly closed the gap this offseason, but not enough to win at a packed DKR.
Texas 23, Texas A&M 14
JD Andress, Staff Writer
With the renewal of the rivalry last season, it brought back decades of memories, including remembering that the matchup has long been dominated by the Longhorns. Last year's 17-7 affair seemed close on paper, but the Aggies were dominated all game, especially in the red-zone.
It’s a new season now, but I think the Longhorns might be even more talented this season, and traveling to the Forty Acres could spell trouble for Mike Elko’s squad. Give me the Longhorns.
Texas 27, Texas A&M 13
DJ Burton, Staff Writer
Last season’s iteration of the Lone Star Showdown saw the Texas Longhorns march into Kyle Field and take one from the Ags. Texas’ impressive defensive front was too much for Texas A&M to handle, especially with a dilapidated running back room.
The Aggies are coming back with more firepower than last season after adding speedster Mario Craver and all-around playmaker KC Concepcion at the wide receiver position. If the Aggies can stay healthy down the stretch, they will narrowly get revenge in a game that is the complete opposite of the defensive battle they fought last year.
Texas A&M 38, Texas 35