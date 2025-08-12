Texas Longhorns WR Matthew Golden Surprises Grandmother After First NFL Paycheck
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden is set to bring a much-needed upgrade to the Green Bay Packers' passing game after being taken with the 23rd overall pick by the team in this year's draft, their first wide receiver taken in the first round in over 20 years.
Despite Golden's troubled beginnings growing up in Houston, he has shown through his play on the field both in Houston with the Cougars and in Austin with the Longhorns that he is not willing to let it stop him from showing his talents on a professional gridiron.
As a matter of fact, his work on the gridiron has already helped him stay true to a promise he made to one person that he had to go through those troubles with from earlier in his life.
Golden Used His First NFL Payment to Buy His Grandmother a House
Several years ago, Golden's family lost their property and the living situation was never on a consistent level, which led the Packers rookie to declare that his first purchase as a football player would be to buy a house for his grandmother.
And sure enough, after working with REMAX real estate to find a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house in Kohrville, TX, just outside of Houston, Golden stayed true to his word and surprised Penny Golden with a brand-new abode.
“It was hard growing up without a home, but I feel like God put us through that for a reason. That’s what keeps me going as a man," Golden said. "Being able to buy this dream house means everything to me. I can't describe this feeling. It might be a little bit better than getting drafted. This is a big milestone for me."
The full story of how Golden's dream became reality can be seen here in this short video from REMAX's official YouTube page:
“While we weren’t able to purchase our family home, we’ve found a house in an area that’s also meaningful to me. Home is where my family is, and I’m excited for us to enjoy many meals, holidays and football watch parties together," said the star wideout.
After two years with the Houston Cougars, Golden enjoyed a breakout junior collegiate year in his lone year with the Texas Longhorns, starting in all 16 games in the 2024 season, catching 58 passes for 987 yards and nine touchdowns, while also being used on kick returns.
With a blazing 4.29 40-yard dash time, the Green Bay Packers saw all they needed as they chose Golden in the first round of the 2025 draft, aligning him with star quarterback Jordan Love and fellow receivers such as Mecole Hardman, Jayden Reed, and Romeo Doubs.
Green Bay opens its 2025 season against the reigning NFC North champions, the Detroit Lions, at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Sept. 7 at 3:25 P.M. CST.