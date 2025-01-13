Texas QB Arch Manning Sends NFL Draft Bound Teammates Off with Touching Tribute
While much of the attention in the immediate aftermath of Texas's 28-14 loss to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl, may have gone to whether or not this was indeed starting quarterback Quinn Ewers's last game at the college football level. Or what the expectations are for next season on the 40 Acres.
Longhorns redshirt freshman quarterback Arch Manning wasn't looking ahead. Despite being the heir apparent to the reins of the Texas offense when Ewers does indeed announce his plans for next fall. Manning was staying in the moment and keeping the focus on his upperclassmen teammates, many of whom had just played their final game in the burnt orange and white.
“It's probably not the time to start thinking about next year because I have so much respect for these seniors," Manning said post-game according to the Austin-American Statesmen. "I've learned so much from them. They're just great people, and I'm going to miss them, for sure.”
Manning even went on to shout out specific team leaders and the impact they had not only on him but the team as a whole.
"Jake [Majors] is always a straight-shooter,” Manning said of Longhorns starting center Jake Majors. “He’ll tell you not always what you want to hear, but what you need to hear. And he's a friend for life. And I'm so blessed that he's part of my life.”
He even credited his teammate and fellow quarterback, Ewers. Who, Manning said he "learned so much" from in the past two seasons.
The young quarterback already draws enough attention just by his last name and his status as that former five-star prospect that everyone is looking forward to seeing lead the Longhorns forward. But in the moment, even as an underclassman who outside of the two college football appearances by the Longhorns hasn't dealt with the media much, he seemingly handled the moment like a pro.
Another good sign for the future as Manning looks set to become Texas's starting quarterback next season. And barring any last-minute change of mind, he will do so with his predecessor in the NFL.
