Texas vs. Ohio State Has One Matchup Nobody Is Talking About Enough

While much of the discussion around the No. 4 Texas Longhorns' upcoming game against the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes has been centered around big-name stars like Arch Manning, Julian Sayin, Cam Coleman and Jeremiah Smith, there is an unsung group of players who will impact the contest just as much.

Football is won in the trenches, and the Longhorns' and Buckeyes' lines are some of the best in the sport. Of particular importance are Texas' defensive unit and the Buckeyes' offensive squad, both of whom are playing their second games under new coordinators.

Both sides performed well against less-than-impressive competition in week one, but are getting their first real tests on Saturday. Here is how they stack-up.

How the Trench Units Match Up

Texas Longhorns edge Colin Simmons reacts after recovering a fumble during the third quarter against the Texas State Bobcats | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buckeyes' line is comprised of five veteran returners, all of whom performed well against the Ball State Cardinals in week one. They executed new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's zone running scheme well and the starters allowed zero sacks and just three pressures collectively.

Center Carson Hinzman was the group's top performer, posting a Pro Football Focus run-blocking grade of 68 and a pass-blocking grade of 77.9. The fourth-year starter will be facing off of against his former teammate Hero Kanu in Austin, who registered a quarterback hurry and two tackles against Texas State, according to PFF.

Hinzman will also have to deal with all 375 pounds of four-star Arkansas transfer Ian Geffrard, who posted a defense-best overall PFF grade of 83.3. He, Kanu, Maraad Watson, Justus Terry and Alex January all took serious snaps along the interior defensive line, giving the Longhorns the ability to keep fresh legs on the field at all times.

Tackles Ian Moore and Phillip Daniels will have the biggest challenge: stopping edge rusher Colin Simmons. Simmons has not gotten a sack in his previous two games against the Buckeyes, giving him extra motivation to track down Sayin in the backfield.

Sayin is an elite in-structure passer, but struggles when the play breaks down. If Simmons is able to make him uncomfortable early and often, they will disrupt the Buckeyes' gameplan.

The Longhorns will also need to control the time of possession, which stopping the run will be critical for.

So while Manning, Sayin, Coleman and Smith will make the highlight reels, it is the linemen who will win their team the game.

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