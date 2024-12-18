'The Film Guy' Breaks Down Clemson Tigers vs. Texas Longhorns CFP Matchup
The Texas Longhorns and Clemson Tigers are set for a showdown this Saturday in a first round College Football Playoff matchup in Austin.
It will be the first time in history that the two stories programs have faced off, but it won't be the first time these two quarterbacks have seen one another.
In 2021, Clemson QB Cade Klubnik - an Austin native - matched up with Texas QB Quinn Ewers in the Texas 6A State Division 2 Championship Game, coming away with a 52-34 win in Arlington. Now, the two lead their respective offenses onto a much bigger stage, with the season and potentially a national championship on the line.
So what what can we expect to see from the Clemson offense under Klubnik? And how will the Longhorns fair against the Tigers' defense with Ewers under center?
Our friend and Sports Illustrated's Director of Recruiting Brooks Austin, also known as 'The Film Guy', broke down the matchup between the two offenses, and what both teams did in previous outings this season that pushed those units to the limit. You can check it out below:
"Big fan of Cade," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday. "We recruited him hard. Obviously a local kid. I thought he really possesses a great deal of competitive spirit, and you can see that when he was in high school at Westlake. He's a winner. He's going to do what it takes. He'll throw it, he'll run it, he'll block. I mean, that guy will do whatever it takes to try to put his team in a position to be successful. That was obviously a heck of a team with Michael Taaffe and a lot of really good players on that team."
Since arriving at Clemson, Klubnik has gone 633 of 997 passing for 6,844 yards, 54 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions across three seasons. He's also added 273 carries for 779 yards and 13 scores and led the Tigers to an SEC Championship.
Meanwhile Ewers has completed 677 of 1,042 passes for 8,321 yards and 62 touchdowns with 12 21 interceptions and a career QB rating of 147.7 in 33 games, and led the Longhorns to back to back confernce championship games, including a Big 12 title win.
The Longhorns and Tigers will kick off at 3 pm CT on Saturday, with the game set to be broadcast on TNT.
