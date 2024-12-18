6 Clemson Tigers Players to Watch In Playoff Game Against Texas Longhorns
The Texas Longhorns could have their dreams of playing for a national championship crushed this weekend when they play the No. 12 seed Clemson Tigers in Austin.
While the Longhorns are favored by two scores and Clemson is the only team with more than two losses on their schedule, they can still pose a difficult threat and have multiple talents on both sides of the ball.
Here are six players that Texas will have the most trouble with stopping:
1. QB Cade Klubnik
It's hard not to see Klubnik taking advantage of the opportunity in a homecoming game. He's already had a great year throwing for 3,303 yards for 33 touchdowns and only five interceptions. Klubnik also has 458 rushing yards which has resulted in seven rushing touchdowns.
Mobile quarterbacks against Texas haven't had the best success compared to other teams when it comes to scrambling. Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed struggled to move the ball with his legs against the Texas defense. And the Texas defense relies so heavily on turnovers when it comes to pass defense, so it could get a little messy with Klubnik's tendency to not turn the ball over.
Lastly, this is probably the most skilled quarterback Texas has seen all season. If Texas can limit him to only his arm, there's a chance he could struggle a little bit.
2. DE T.J. Parker
Getting offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. back is huge with this monster lining up against Texas. This season, he terrorized quarterbacks with 11 sacks, including four in one game against Pittsburgh. To add to this season, Parker has also forced six fumbles., including two in his last two games.
The Texas offensive line has had some trouble at times and I expect Parker to be in trouble at times. He is an extremely quick end who will definitely give Banks some trouble coming back from injury, and will almost guarantee a holding penalty out of Cam Williams.
Lastly, Ewers has had a decent issue with fumbling the football, with Parker's awareness to strip the ball loose, Texas fans will need to hold their breath when he enters the pocket.
3. S Khalil Barnes
Barnes is a natural ball-hawk. The Clemson defensive back has already notched seven interceptions in his first two seasons, including four this year. Not to mention, he has also gotten an important interception and both the SMU game and the South Carolina game. And it's very possible he makes it three games in a row with an interception against Texas.
Barnes has three pass deflections this season as well but hasn't had one since their matchup against Stanford in September. Since then, he has gotten all of his interceptions, showing his improvement throughout the year.
It will be up to Sarkisian's play calling and Ewers's ability to make the right read to help prevent Barnes from giving Clemson momentum. It looks like Barnes has most of his interceptions on deep passes so if Ewers wants to make a big play, he should know where Barnes is at all times.
4. K Nolan Hauser
It might be silly to put a kicker here, but Texas fans should know how much special teams have cost them this season. The inconsistency of field goal kicking and punting has hurt Texas at times while Clemson has seemed to benefit from these parts.
If the game is close, Clemson will be in better hands to knock down a field goal. Hauser actually won Clemson the ACC Championship with a 56-yard field goal as time expired.
That isn't the only time Hauser has knocked a 50+ yarder down either, he's 2-2 on the season from that range and has made 17 of his 23 field goals.
Clemson will have the special team advantage with Hauser. But if Texas can find a way to contain the other players on this list, they wouldn't even have to worry about this guy.
5. WR Bryant Wesco Jr.
If you need a big play, Wesco is about as reliable as you get.
Wesco comes from Midlothian, TX. And he obviously has something against the schools in this state after what he did to SMU. He had a season-high in receptions (8), receiving yards (143) and touchdowns (2).
Wesco isn't the best receiver on the Clemson roster, he doesn't lead the team in yards or receptions or touchdowns, but he does in average yards per reception (17.8). His big plays aren't super often, but they will hit you hard when they do. Wesco has had a gain of over 35 yards at least once in each of his last four games where he has scored three touchdowns. He also has two 70+ yard gains this season to his name.
The Texas defense will have their hands full trying to contain him on every play.
6. LB Wade Woodaz
No one else is more well-rounded on the defensive side for Clemson than Woodaz. He ranks second on the team in tackles with 74 (39 solo), but he also has three sacks, three forced fumbles, four pass deflections, and one interception this season.
Woodaz is extremely valuable to the Clemson defense, he is their Anthony Hill Jr. in the sense that he can be put anywhere, and the offense will fear him. Texas has said on multiple occasions their need to establish the run game early to not become a "one-dimensional offense." If they want to start the run game, they will need to neutralize Woodaz and keep him on his feet.
Clemson has a ton of more talent of course, and it won't be long until that talent is on the field against Texas.
Kickoff is Saturday at 3:00 p.m. CT on TNT.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: NFL Insider Shares Positive Injury Update on Dallas Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown
MORE: Should Texas Longhorns Pursue Explosive USC Trojans WR Transfer Zachariah Branch?
MORE: Jahdae Barron Praises Texas Longhorns Staff & Mentors After Thorpe Award Win
MORE: Former Texas Longhorns DL Finds New Home In SEC
MORE: Two Texas Longhorns Projected in 2025 NFL Mock Draft First Round