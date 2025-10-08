The Texas Longhorns Are a Finalist For A Top 2027 5-Star QB
As the 2027 recruiting cycle progresses, the Texas Longhorns have made the top five list for four-star quarterback Kavian Bryant.
Per Rivals, the Palestine, Texas, native has set a commitment date of Nov. 1, and he will make his final selection between Texas, Colorado, Florida State, Texas Tech and SMU.
Bryant is currently ranked by Rivals as the No. 1 quarterback in his class, and locking him down could be a much-needed win for the Longhorns.
Where does Texas stand in Bryant’s recruitment?
The prospect has been a hot commodity during this recruiting cycle so far, and competition for the Longhorns appears to be stiff.
Bryant’s hometown is just a three-hour drive from Austin, but the close proximity of SMU eliminates a clear geographical advantage for Texas. Texas Tech would be a further drive for the recruit, but it’s worth noting that it still lies within state bounds.
He has yet to take an official visit to any of his target programs, but the Red Raiders have hosted him three times unofficially, to the Longhorns one time. According to Rivals, Texas Tech is predicted to land the quarterback come Nov. 1.
That being said, he still has three weeks to come to a decision, and the Longhorns have a strong track record with obtaining top quarterbacks. Their 2026 recruiting class features five-star quarterback Dia Bell, another quarterback ranked No. 1 by Rivals.
Two consecutive top prospects could be a strong sign for Texas, especially given their unexpected struggles with quarterback Arch Manning at the helm this year.
Getting both Bell and Bryant on their roster within the next few years could make the difference for a Texas team that has been fervently chasing a national title for the past few years now.
What could Bryant offer the Longhorns?
In terms of what kind of player he is, Bryant brings a level of athleticism to the table that could light a fire under Texas’ offense a few years from now. He is a two-sport athlete, having received both football and basketball offers from Texas and multiple other programs.
247Sports’ scouting analyst Gabe Brooks says that Bryant “provides excellent playmaking ability with his arm and his legs in the former [football], along with elite skill and instincts in the latter [basketball].”
If he continues developing in each sport, he could become a major name within the world of college athletics.
In roughly three weeks, Texas will know whether or not the elite quarterback has chosen Texas as his next destination.