Three Bold Predictions for Texas Coming Out of The Bye Week

Texas’ first month answered plenty of questions.

The Longhorns proved they could survive close games, win on the road and lean on their defense when the offense sputtered.

Now comes the harder part: finding out what this team looks like once the schedule tightens and breaks become few and far between.

Texas returns from the bye with Oklahoma up first and eight consecutive SEC games ahead. Here are three bold predictions for what could come next.

Arch Manning Records His First 300-Yard Game Against P4 Talent

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning passes Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since Texas State, Arch Manning hasn’t been able to reach 300 passing yards. In fact, he’s eclipsed 200 just once over that stretch, doing so in Texas’ most recent game against Tennessee.

That shouldn't last much longer.

Texas has rarely needed Manning to completely take over a game through the air. The Longhorns' defense has kept scores low enough that simply protecting the football and putting together a handful of scoring drives has often been enough.

Over the next eight games, that luxury probably won't exist every week.

Oklahoma, Florida, Ole Miss, LSU and Texas A&M all remain on the schedule, and eventually Texas should find itself in a game where Manning has to shoulder a larger share of the offense.

He certainly has the weapons to do it, and the bye gives Steve Sarkisian another opportunity to figure out how to get the most out of them.

Manning has already shown he can reach 300.

Now he just needs to prove he can do it against much tougher talent.

Cam Coleman Finishes as Texas’ Leading Receiver

Sep 19, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman celebrates with wide receiver Ryan Wingo and teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A few weeks ago this would've seemed like more of an obvious prediction rather than a bold one.

But while Ryan Wingo currently leads Texas in receiving yards, Coleman isn't far behind.

Through four games, Coleman has turned just 12 receptions into 208 yards and four touchdowns, making the most of his opportunities despite a relatively limited workload.

That's what makes the possibility of a bigger stretch after the bye so intriguing.

Coleman has already shown he doesn't need double-digit targets to change a game. His size, catch radius and ability downfield give Texas a matchup problem that few players on the roster can replicate.

Now, it's about getting him the ball more often.

The bye gives Sarkisian time to find different ways to feature Coleman rather than waiting for the occasional deep shot. More intermediate targets and designed opportunities could quickly increase his production.

He also sits just 31 receiving yards behind Wingo.

If Coleman's workload starts to catch up with his efficiency, that gap may not last long.

Texas Finishes the Regular Season 12-0

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian leaves the field at the half during a college football game against Tennessee on Sept. 26, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Eight games stand between Texas and a perfect regular season.

The margin of error only gets thinner as Texas makes its way through its SEC slate, but the Longhorns may still have their best football ahead of them.

Texas is averaging just 22 points per game against ranked opponents, yet it has already beaten both Ohio State and Tennessee.

That's significant because the defense has given the offense room to grow without costing Texas games along the way.

Texas doesn't need its offense to become elite overnight. If the Longhorns can simply get more consistent play from Manning and the offensive line after the bye, the defense has already shown it can handle the rest.

Texas has already reached 4-0 without consistently putting together complete performances on both sides of the ball.

If that changes after the bye, the Longhorns have enough talent on both sides to arrive in Atlanta for the SEC Championship undefeated.

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