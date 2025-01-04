Transfer QB CJ Rogers Commits to Texas Longhorns for 2025 Season
The Texas Longhorns continue to thrive in the recruitment process ahead of a 2025 football season that will see massive talent departures, starting with first-string quarterback Quinn Ewers.
With the expectation that Ewers will either enter the NFL Draft or the transfer portal, current backup quarterback and redshirt freshman Arch Manning looks to take his place next year, leaving Texas to figure out the rest of its quarterback room.
But head coach Steve Sarkisian used the transfer portal to his advantage once again this week, with Houston Christian signal-caller CJ Rogers committing to the Longhorns, according to reports from Inside Texas.
Rogers will be a preferred walk-on for the Longhorns, and previously had stints at Baylor, Texas State and Houston Christian before transferring to Texas for his final collegiate season.
“Playing at the University of Texas is a dream come true,” Rogers told Inside Texas. “I’m very excited to be able to learn from Coach (Steve) Sarkisian and Coach (AJ) Milwee and help the program.”
The Texas native helped Argyle to a UIL 4A state championship appearance in 2020 and initially redshirted for Baylor out of high school in 2021, having little game time in the Bears' run to the Big 12 Championship title. He then transferred to Texas State where he spent two seasons, but was finally able to get some snaps when he arrived at Houston Christian this season.
However, injury suppressed his lone season with the Huskies, and he only saw the field in seven games, throwing for 212 yards, two interceptions and no touchdowns.
Rogers took an unofficial visit to the Forty Acres on Friday, spending time with the staff and taking a likeness to quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee, so much so that Rogers committed to Texas the same day.
Aside from Manning, Texas will return third-string Trey Owens and bring in four-star commit KJ Lacey alongside Rogers for a total of four quarterbacks this fall.
Join the Community
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Can Texas Longhorns Beat Ohio State QB Will Howard One More Time In Cotton Bowl?
MORE: 6 Ohio State Buckeyes Players to Watch in Cotton Bowl vs. Texas Longhorns
MORE: Steve Sarkisian Defends Michael Taaffe On Targeting No-Call vs Arizona State
MORE: Texas Longhorns vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: Preview, How to Watch, Betting Odds
MORE: Bevo To Rejoin Texas Longhorns For Cotton Bowl vs. Ohio State Buckeyes