Steve Sarkisian Defends Michael Taaffe On Targeting No-Call vs Arizona State
While the Texas Longhorns came away with a 39-31 double overtime win over the Arizona State Sun Devils on Wednesday, there was one controversial call in the game that could've sent the Longhorns back to Austin.
During the fourth quarter, with just under two minutes left in the game, junior Texas safety Michael Taaffe hit ASU wide receiver Malquon Stovall with a staggering tackle after he caught a 10-yard pass, with the two making helmet-to-helmet contact and Stovall getting injured on the play.
Officials didn't throw a flag, but referee Larry Smith stopped the game to check the replay for targeting. Smith ended up finding no penalty and left the Sun Devils to punt on a 4th-and-5 on their own 48-yard line. If the call was made, it would've given ASU a first down at the Texas 37-yard line and a chance to kick a game-winning field goal.
The replay of the broadcast almost immediately went viral on social media as spectators called out the NCAA referees for missing a blatant act of targeting, including Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark calling out the College Football Playoff committee specifically.
Head coach Steve Sarkisian addressed the media on Friday following the matchup and said that Taaffe's physicality on the play was just part of their brand of football.
"As far as football goes, we don't play flag football. This isn't 7-on-7. This is tackle football. We believe in playing a physical brand of football. We try to do it the right way within the rules," Sarkisian said. "There were numerous plays I thought in the game that I'm sure they were upset about a call. There were numerous plays I didn't agree with the call. But that's football. That's the way it goes, but we're not going to change the way we play."
Texas fans claimed that officials equally missed a targeting call on ASU earlier in the fourth quarter after defensive back Javan Robinson intercepted a pass intended for Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond. Another ASU defensive back Keith Abney forcefully slammed into Bond beforehand, knocking him back as Robinson went in for the catch.
Despite the ongoing arguments about Taaffe's penalty, Sarkisian reiterated that Taaffe stands as an example of Texas playing hard-nosed football.
"We play a physical brand of football. We're always going to try to impose our will on our opponents, and Michael (Taaffe) is a great example of that. He plays the game the right way," Sarkisian said.
The close victory over the Sun Devils punched the Longhorns' ticket to the College Football Playoff semifinal round at the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 10, where they will meet the Ohio State Buckeyes.
