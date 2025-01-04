6 Ohio State Buckeyes Players to Watch in Cotton Bowl vs. Texas Longhorns
With a spot in the national championship game on the line, the Texas Longhorns and Ohio State Buckeyes will meet for the first time in 16 years.
And while both of these teams are talented, just like they were when they met in the 2009 Fiesta Bowl, much has changed about these two programs.
Aside from the 2011 season where then interim head coach Luke Fickell's Buckeyes finished with a 6-7 record, Ohio State has remained a national title contender since Jim Tressel's departure. Meanwhile, the Longhorns have just recently returned to the national title picture, after 10 years mired in mediocrity.
This is just one element that makes this Cotton Bowl so intriguing. At different points in the regular season, the Longhorns and Buckeyes had looked like the best teams in college football. But they finally get to be one step closer to proving it.
So here are five players to watch from Ohio State.
1. WR Jeremiah Smith
Any list naming players to watch for Ohio State that doesn't start with the true freshman Jeremiah Smith should be rendered invalid. The former five-star receiver will likely be one of, if not the best receiver the Longhorns' secondary comes up against all season.
There have been no freshman growing pains for this Buckeye, as he leads the team in receiving with 1,224 yards and 14 touchdowns on 70 receptions. An impressive season to say the least. Yet, it seems like he has saved his best football for the postseason.
Through the first two playoff games, Smith has led the Buckeyes in receiving with 290 yards and four touchdowns on 13 receptions. His impressive play has frequently seen comparisons drawn to Julio Jones. This by itself should tell you what the Longhorns' defense and specifically cornerbacks Jahdae Barron and Malik Muhammad will be dealing with.
2. DE JT Tuimoloau
From one side of the ball to the other another former five-star (potentially a trend with this list) is another player to watch. In addition to the explosive offense which has seen the Buckeyes score at least 40 points in each of their first playoff games, their defense, and specifically the defensive line, has been key to their success.
In the last two games, the Buckeyes have totaled 12 sacks, with eight of those coming in the 41-21 win over Oregon. Tuimoloau is responsible for four of those, as he's totaled two in each, while also forcing a fumble versus Oregon.
Tuimoloau leads the team in sacks with 10 on the season - two more than fellow defensive end Jack Sawyer - in addition to 49 tackles and 17 tackles for a loss.
3. DE Jack Sawyer
From one defensive end to another. The aforementioned Sawyer may be overshadowed by his teammate, Tuimoloau, but shouldn't be overlooked by the Longhorns' offensive line. The senior by way of Pickerington, Ohio, is right behind Tuimoloau in sacks with eight and has caused havoc of his own this postseason.
He has totaled seven tackles, 3.5 for a loss, and 3.5 sacks so far in the playoffs and will certainly keep whatever offensive tackle he lines up against busy.
4. S Caleb Downs
On any other team, Caleb Downs is potentially the first name on any list of "players to watch." The sophomore safety is a player that Texas is already familiar with, having faced him a season ago when he was at Alabama.
After finishing as a second-team All-American last season, Downs was a unanimous All-American this year. Which is despite not having the most eye-popping stat line. Downs has totaled 71 tackles, a .5 sack six passes defended, and one interception.
While he is listed as a safety, Downs can just do about anything that is asked of him by the Buckeyes. It was just last season when Downs shined with the Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship game, where he faced then-Georgia star tight end Brock Bowers.
5. WR Emeka Egbuka
The senior receiver who held an offer from Texas like many of the players on this list has been overshadowed by Smith. But even with the freshman sensation having a strong start to his college career, Egbuka finished tied with Smith for the most receptions on the team at 70.
Although, despite having the same number of receptions, he has totaled less yardage with 896 and 10 touchdowns. With Smith already likely to receive so much attention from the Texas defense it will be pivotal not to let Egbuka get going. Because as he has shown in his four-year career, he is more than capable of stepping up for the Buckeyes.
6. QB Will Howard
After four years at Kansas State, Howard transferred to Columbus for his final year of eligibility, and has been playing his best football in recent weeks. Not only did Howard absolutely dismantle the Tennessee Volunteers, but he also had arguably his best game of the season against Oregon in the quarterfinals. And he has been doing it with his arm and his legs.
He will have some motivation as well, as Howard was 0-4 against the Horns during his time with the Wildcats, with his last loss coming on a brutal overtime defeat in Austin.
