WATCH: Quinn Ewers Rushing Touchdown Ends Texas's Scoreless Second Half
The Texas Longhorns lead the Arizona State Sun Devils 24-8 in the fourth quarter after a third quarter to forget offensively.
The Longhorns took the 16-point lead with a 13-play, 76-yard drive which was capped off with Quinn Ewers finding the endzone with a five-yard scramble. The score helps Texas retake a firm grip on the Peach Bowl after their early 17-3 lead was followed by a five-point swing for the Sun Devils to start the second half thanks to a safety and field goal.
But before that, it was all Longhorns in the first half. Following a roughing of the punter penalty that cost the Longhorns defense points as Arizona State's opening drive ended with a field goal, the Texas offense made quick of the Sun Devils defense.
First, Ewers found his leading receiver Matthew Golden for a 54-yard gain. Then the junior quarterback put Texas on the board with a 23-yard touchdown strike to DeAndre Moore Jr.
The Longhorns' next score though, didn't even see the offense retake the field. Instead, senior receiver Silas Bolden did it all by himself. The Oregon State transfer returned an Arizona State punt 75 yards for a score.
Then following a punt on Texas's second drive, they were forced to settle for a 22-yard field goal by Bert Auburn as Ewers' third-and-goal pass to Golden fell incomplete.
And that is where the scoring stopped for the Longhorns. The Sun Devils defense managed to force a Texas punt on its next two drives. Then, just as it looked like the Longhorns were retaking momentum as their defense made another goal-line stand, Ewers was sacked in the endzone for safety which was followed up by another field goal for the Sun Devils.
The Longhorns hold a 16-point lead and are under 11 minutes away from advancing to the CFP semifinal.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Quinn Ewers Receives Multi-Million Dollar Offer to Enter Transfer Portal - REPORT
MORE: Arch Manning Responds to Sam Leavitt's Comments on Quinn Ewers
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Loves Arizona State's Cam Skattebo: 'Heck of a Player!'
MORE: Jahdae Barron Still Close With One Former Longhorn at Arizona State: 'That's My Brother!'
MORE: Former Texas Longhorns WR Johntay Cook II Takes Shot at Quinn Ewers