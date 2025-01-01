Texas Longhorns vs. Arizona State Peach Bowl: Live In-Game Updates
The Texas Longhorns are back in Atlanta.
This time, for the College Football Playoff quarterfinals in the Peach Bowl.
Standing in Texas' way are the Arizona State Sun Devils, who are out to prove that they deserve to be a top-4 seed, and continue their cinderella season. Meanwhile, the Longhorns are hoping to make a statement of their own, and prove that the hype surrounding them is deserved.
Both sides will have their advantages. The Sun Devils are deploying arguably the best running back in the country in Cam Skattebo, and a young up-and-coming start at QB in Sam Leavitt - each of whom has had some choice words for the Horns this week.
Meanwhile, the Longhorns sport what might be the nation's top defense, and are littered with elite talent across the board at almost every position.
So who will come out on top and advance to Arlington to take on the winner of Ohio State and Oregon?
Follow along below for live in-game updates and highlights after kickoff:
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Quinn Ewers Receives Multi-Million Dollar Offer to Enter Transfer Portal - REPORT
MORE: Arch Manning Responds to Sam Leavitt's Comments on Quinn Ewers
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Loves Arizona State's Cam Skattebo: 'Heck of a Player!'
MORE: Jahdae Barron Still Close With One Former Longhorn at Arizona State: 'That's My Brother!'
MORE: Former Texas Longhorns WR Johntay Cook II Takes Shot at Quinn Ewers