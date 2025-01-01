Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns vs. Arizona State Peach Bowl: Live In-Game Updates

The Texas Longhorns take on the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl for the right to advance to the College Football Playoff Semi-Finals.

Matt Galatzan

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws a pass during the game against Clemson in the first round of the College Football Playoffs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws a pass during the game against Clemson in the first round of the College Football Playoffs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. / Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas Longhorns are back in Atlanta.

This time, for the College Football Playoff quarterfinals in the Peach Bowl.

Standing in Texas' way are the Arizona State Sun Devils, who are out to prove that they deserve to be a top-4 seed, and continue their cinderella season. Meanwhile, the Longhorns are hoping to make a statement of their own, and prove that the hype surrounding them is deserved.

Both sides will have their advantages. The Sun Devils are deploying arguably the best running back in the country in Cam Skattebo, and a young up-and-coming start at QB in Sam Leavitt - each of whom has had some choice words for the Horns this week.

Meanwhile, the Longhorns sport what might be the nation's top defense, and are littered with elite talent across the board at almost every position.

So who will come out on top and advance to Arlington to take on the winner of Ohio State and Oregon?

Follow along below for live in-game updates and highlights after kickoff:

Published
Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI

