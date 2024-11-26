WATCH: 'The Film Guy' Breaks Down Texas Longhorns Offense vs. Texas A&M Defense
This Saturday, the Texas Longhorns are Texas A&M Aggies will face off on the football field for the first time since 2011.
For the last 13 years, the rivalry has been largely dormant - at least on the field.
But when the two teams line up against one another at Kyle Field, the memories, hate, and passion will flow as though the game had never left, and it could create one of the most intense atmospheres we have ever seen in the sport.
In terms of the game on the field though, the Horns and Aggies are set to give us a competitive matchup.
As it stands, the Longhorns offense ranks 15th in the country in scoring at 36.5 points per game, and 18th in total offense at 449.4 yards per game. Meanwhile, the Aggies rank 36th in the nation in scoring defense, giving up 21.5 points per game, and give up 356.1 yards per game.
So what what can we expect to see from the Aggies' defense? And how can the Longhorns attack it?
Our friend and Sports Illustrated's Director of Recruiting Brooks Austin, also known as 'The Film Guy', broke down the Texas A&M defense vs. Texas offense, and what both teams did in their previous outings this past weekend.
You can check it out here:
The Longhorns and Aggies will kick off at 6:30 pm on Saturday from Kyle Field, with the game set to be broadcast on ABC.
