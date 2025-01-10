What Carson Beck Entering Transfer Portal Could Mean for Texas QB Quinn Ewers
Just weeks after announcing his intentions to enter the NFL Draft, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck now finds himself in the transfer portal.
As first reported by On3's Pete Nakos, Beck, the two-year starter at Georgia, will not be entering the NFL Draft this April after concluding his senior season with the Bulldogs. He will instead return to college with an additional year of eligibility, but it won't be in Athens.
The timing of the announcement from Beck is a curious one. Not only because he already declared for the draft - which ultimately doesn't matter as his announcement wasn't binding and he still had eligibility to use - but also because it comes at a time when rumors surrounding the future of Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers are spreading.
Like Beck, Ewers entered the season in the conversation of being one of the top quarterbacks in this year's draft class. And while the former Ohio State transfer has not struggled like Beck did this season, uncertainty about Ewers's draft stock has prompted rumors about whether he'd return to college for his senior season, but do so elsewhere via the portal.
We already know that an unnamed school is trying to entice Ewers to enter the portal. On3 previously reported ahead of the Peach Bowl that Ewers was offered $6 million to transfer.
This certainly makes you what a potential offer looks like for Beck. Whatever it was, it could very well set a precedent for schools tempting draft-eligible quarterbacks to hold off on the draft and transfer. If the transfer rumors surrounding Ewers are true, one would think he and his agency could look to negotiate for more money from the unnamed school if the original offer is in the same ballpark as Beck's. There's not too much separating the two quarterbacks -- who have both had their struggles this season -- but Ewers might have the edge due to his recent play and Beck's injury.
With Texas still vying for its first national championship in two decades, a potential decision from Ewers isn't likely to be made soon. But as we've learned with Beck, no matter how outrageous of a possibility it sounds, you can never say never in today's college football.
