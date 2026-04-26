Why Michael Taaffe's Departure Won’t Hurt the Longhorns as Much as You Think

If Texas fans know anything, it’s that losing Michael Taaffe to the NFL Draft is not nothing.

The veteran safety was one of the emotional leaders of the Texas Longhorns defense, a steady presence in the secondary, and one of the smartest players on the field. Replacing that kind of experience is never easy.

But despite the concern surrounding his departure, Texas may be better equipped to handle it than most people think.

That starts with who is still in the room.

Texas has the pieces to replace Taaffe

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald (4) scratches his helmet after making a tackle. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The easiest reason not to panic is Jelani McDonald.

McDonald returning for his senior season was one of the biggest offseason wins for Steve Sarkisian and new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp. He finished 2025 with 73 tackles, three interceptions, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

His versatility allows him to play multiple spots, and at 6-foot-2 and around 200 pounds, he plays bigger than his size and is especially strong against the run.

And he already sounds like someone ready to take over Taaffe’s leadership role. Taaffe’s biggest loss may not be his tackles or interceptions, but the communication and control he brought to the defense. McDonald is more than capable of filling that void, and arguably brings even more physical upside near the line of scrimmage.

Then there’s Xavier Filsaime, who is primed for his breakout year. The former five-star prospect didn’t make an immediate splash as a freshman, but his growth since then has been significant.

A former five-star recruit and one of the fastest players on the roster, he has elite physical tools with sub-10.6 speed in the 100 meters and should thrive in the Muschamp defense. He’s expected to take on a much larger role in 2026 and could emerge as the new face of the free safety position.

But the room does not stop there.

Derek Williams Jr. decided to withdraw from the transfer portal and return, giving Texas another experienced option with starting experience.

Williams is the experienced wildcard. A former top-five safety recruit nationally, he has already played in 29 career games and made multiple starts. Injuries slowed his development, but he still provides valuable experience and flexibility as he’s already lined up as free safety, box safety and even nickel for the Longhorns. His return gives Texas much-needed stability behind McDonald and Filsaime.

Jonah Williams remains one of the most talented young defensive backs on the roster, but he remains somewhat of a projection because of limited reps and injury concerns. The two-sport athlete’s development will likely be slowed after he re-injured his shoulder in March against Texas State.

Still, his talent level is obvious, and Texas expects him to compete for major snaps at strong safety once fully healthy.

Zelus Hicks and Jordon Johnson-Rubell also provide additional depth, rounding out a group that should hold up well despite Taaffe’s absence.

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