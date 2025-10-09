SI

John Mateer Injury: Oklahoma Provides Official Status Update Before Red River Rivalry

Mateer has only missed one of Oklahoma's games so far.

John Mateer is questionable for the Red River Rivalry against Texas
John Mateer is questionable for the Red River Rivalry against Texas / NATE BILLINGS/FOR THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Oklahoma's star quarterback John Mateer underwent a successful procedure on his hand two weeks ago and it appears he may be ready to return sooner than expected.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported the Washington State transfer was pushing to return this week ahead of the Sooners' clash with Texas in the Red River Rivalry. A day later, Mateer was officially listed as questionable in Oklahoma's initial SEC availability report, as shared by ESPN's Max Olson.

It's a positive sign for the Sooners that they were able to list him as questionable as opposed to doubtful or out. If he's not able to go against Texas, his return remains likely on the near horizon.

It would be an incredible turnaround for the early Heisman frontrunner who had to have surgery on his throwing hand to repair a broken bone. Thamel reported that Mateer reacted well to the procedure and if he is able to return against Texas, he would have only missed one game as the Sooners had an off week between his last appearance vs. Auburn on Sept. 20 and their shutout win over Kent State last week.

In four games this season, Mateer has thrown for 1,215 yards and completed 67.4% of his passes for six touchdowns to three interceptions. He's added five more scores on the ground with 190 yards on 43 carries. If he's not available for Saturday's game against Texas, his next opportunity to return comes Oct. 18 at South Carolina.

