No. 1 Recruit And Top Target Aaliyah Chavez Makes Commitment Decision
One of the best high school players in the country, the No. 1 overall recruit, Gatorade National Player of the Year, Naismith High School Player of the Year, and Texas State Champion, Aaliyah Chavez, made her college commitment on SportsCenter, deciding to spend her next four years at the University of Oklahoma. Surrounded by her family and trophies of her accomplishments, Chavez announced her decision to take her talents to Norman.
Chavez chose Oklahoma over Texas, LSU, South Carolina, Texas Tech, UCONN and UCLA.
Chavez finished her storied high school career with nearly 5,000 points and played her final game in the Alamodome in San Antonio, winning MVP of the State Championship Game. The Lubbock native officially announced that she will be taking her talents to Norman to play for the Oklahoma Sooners.
Even with missing out on Chavez's commitment, the Longhorns still have a top-ranked recruiting class, having signed Aalyiah Crump, the No. 5 overall recruit and McDonald's All-American.
While losing the top overall recruit to their rival up north will sting, the Longhorns could potentially see the return of two stars and are already going to have one return. Guard Laila Phelia took a redshirt year after transferring from Michigan, playing in just nine games before suffering a detached retina and needing season-ending surgery.
Point guard Rori Harmon has another year of eligibility left after missing the majority of the 2023-2024 season with a torn ACL. Forward Aaliyah Moore is in the same boat as Harmon, as she missed the 2022-2023 season with a torn ACL and the majority of SEC play with complications from the injury.
Even without Chavez, Texas is likely to be one of the best teams in the country, but now will turn its complete attention to facing Tennessee in the Sweet 16.