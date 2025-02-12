Texas Longhorns Suffer Injury Blow vs. Alabama
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns will be without their second-leading scorer for the remainder of Tuesday's matchup against the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide.
The team announced near the end of the first half that Texas forward Arthur Kaluma suffered a left knee injury and was ruled out as a result. He exited with no points on 0 of 4 shooting along with three rebounds and one assist.
The Tide headed into halftime with a 49-31 lead.
It's unclear when Kaluma suffered the injury against the Tide. He previously missed the 70-69 win over the Texas A&M Aggies due to a left injury.
This season, Kaluma is averaging 13.4 points. a team-leading 8.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.
Kaluma's injury now adds to a long list of ailments that the Longhorns have dealt with this season. Chendall Weaver has now missed his 10th straight game due to a hip flexor injurt and has no timetable to return, per head coach Rodney Terry. Texas is also without forward Devon Pryor against Alabama as he deals with a right calf injury.
Additionally, the team Tramon Mark missed Saturday's loss to Vanderbilt due to a right shoulder injury.
After the Texas A&M game, Terry said the team wouldn't rush back Kaluma.
"That's going to be a day-to-day type situation," Terry said. "He was not available today. We never want to put a youngster out that is not at full strength. Our training staff, Warren (Young), one the best in the country. He'll do a great job. And when Arthur's ready to go, and he's fully healthy to be out on the floor, we'll have him out there at that time."
