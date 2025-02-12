Texas Longhorns Blown Out By No. 2 Alabama in Third Straight Loss
AUSTIN -- The SEC gauntlet hasn't been kind to Texas Longhorns men's basketball this season, and the Alabama Crimson Tide are the latest reason why.
Jarin Stevenson scored 22 points and No. 2 Alabama (21-3, 10-1) came into the Moody Center Tuesday to convincingly hand Texas (15-10, 4-8) its third straight SEC loss in a 103-80 win. Texas guard Tre Johnson finished with a game-high 24 points but it was hardly enough against a Tide offense that went a scorching 17 of 29 from 3-point land.
Alabama guard Mark Sears had 18 points while Labaron Philon (15 points, six rebounds), Aden Holloway (18 points, six rebounds) and Mouha Dioubate (13 points) also finished in double figures.
Texas forward Jayson Kent scored a season-high 19 points while Kadin Shedrick added eight points and five rebounds. Julian Larry added 10 points, getting the start for Jordan Pope. Arthur Kaluma entered the game as probable for the Longhorns but re-aggravated a left knee injury in the first half that forced him to miss the rest of the game.
The Longhorns forced 17 Alabama turnovers but lost the rebounding battle, 41-25.
The Longhorns started off on the right foot and took a 7-2 lead in the first few minutes before an early scoring spurt from Johnson and some sloppy turnovers by Alabama. The Tide had committed eight turnovers by the 7:29 mark but lead 25-20. Johnson had 10 of Texas' first 20 points, highlighted by a pair of triples.
Shots weren't falling early for the Longhorns but they hung in by scrapping for loose balls and rebounds. By the five-minute mark of the first half, Texas had six steals and eight offensive rebounds, but it mattered little. After free throws from Johnson the Tide lead to 31-24, Alabama got hot from deep to close out the first half, getting triples from Philon, Nelson and Holloway in the final 2:07 to take a 49-31 lead into halftime.
Johnson led all scorers at the half with 14 while Philon paced Bama with 10 points.
Despite putting together some impressive comeback attempts this season, the Longhorns were unable to find any similar magic in the second half against Alabama. The Tide stayed steady from beyond the arc and kept its foot on the pedal en route to an easy win over Texs.
The Longhorns will have a chance to end the losing streak when they host the No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT.
