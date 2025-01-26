Texas Basketball Injury Update: Arthur Kaluma
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns pulled off their biggest win of the 2024-25 season against the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, storming back from 22 down in the second half to stun their heated rivals 70-69 thanks to a runner from Tramon Mark with 3.7 seconds left.
Even more impressive about the win was that the Longhorns did so without arguably their second-best player, as forward Arthur Kaluma was ruled out prior to tipoff due to a left knee injury.
After the win, Texas head coach Rodney Terry shared the latest on Kaluma's injury as the Longhorns prepare to head to Oxford to face Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels on Wednesday.
"That's going to be a day-to-day type situation," Terry said. "He was not available today. We never want to put a youngster out that is not at full strength. Our training staff, Warren (Young), one the best in the country. He'll do a great job. And when Arthur's ready to go, and he's fully healthy to be out on the floor, we'll have him out there at that time."
Kaluma was listed as a game-time decision against Texas A&M. He didn't participate in warmups before the team ruled him out prior to tipoff.
He had been dealing with a calf issue against Florida and Missouri but the knee issue is now one to keep eyes on moving forward.
This season, Kaluma is averaging 13.8 points and a team-high 8.2 rebounds along with 2.1 assists in 29.9 minutes.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Everything Texas Longhorns Players Said After Win vs. No. 22 Missouri
MORE: Texas Longhorns TE Gunnar Helm Signs with Agency of San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle
MORE: College Football's Top 2025 QBs: Where Does Texas Longhorns' Arch Manning Rank?
MORE: Texas Baseball 'Chasing the National Championship' in 1st Year With Jim Schlossnagle
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Dual-Sport Freshman Jonah Williams Meshing Well With Baseball Team