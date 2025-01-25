Texas Longhorns vs. Texas A&M Aggies Basketball: Preview, How to Watch
Riding on the momentum of their second SEC win, the Texas Longhorns hope to take that energy and clinch a victory over conference rival Texas A&M on Saturday.
Head coach Rodney Terry was able to lead his team to its first AP-ranked win on Tuesday night, upsetting the No. 22 Missouri Tigers 61-53 inside the Moody Center and ending their four-game win streak.
The feat came after Texas started out conference play with one win against rival and unranked Oklahoma. Now the Longhorns are hungry to take down another rival with the Aggies, especially after falling in the SEC opener 80-60 in College Station, with the stage set in Austin this time around.
Terry said that the hyped atmosphere within the Moody Center could be enough to slow down the Aggies and that the energy felt in Texas A&M's Reed Arena needs to be matched by Longhorn nation.
"We don't probably win that (Missouri) game if we don't have the energy in that building from our student body," Terry said. "I'm hoping that we have a great home court ourselves in terms of Longhorn Nation and our student group."
Since their first meeting with Texas, the Aggies have suffered losses to No. 4 Alabama and No. 9 Kentucky while taking out Oklahoma, LSU, and most recently No. 16 Ole Miss. Wednesday's game against the Rebels ended in a one-point 63-62 win for Texas A&M, secured by a second-half surge after trailing in the first.
The Longhorns are familiar with the Aggies' ability to dominate in the second half and now know what to expect, but they might also have to adjust without crucial starter, guard Chendall Weaver. The junior has been listed on the team's injury report since going down with a hip flexor injury against Auburn right after starting against Texas A&M.
How to Watch:
The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 and streamed through Fubo, ESPN+, and SEC+ networks. Tip-off is at 1:30 p.m. central time at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Everything Texas Longhorns Players Said After Win vs. No. 22 Missouri
MORE: Texas Longhorns TE Gunnar Helm Signs with Agency of San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle
MORE: College Football's Top 2025 QBs: Where Does Texas Longhorns' Arch Manning Rank?
MORE: Texas Baseball 'Chasing the National Championship' in 1st Year With Jim Schlossnagle
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Dual-Sport Freshman Jonah Williams Meshing Well With Baseball Team