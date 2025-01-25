Tramon Mark Hits Game-Winner as Texas Longhorns Stun Texas A&M Aggies
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team's renewed rivalry with the Texas A&M Aggies has experienced one of its most iconic moments.
Tramon Mark hit a running layup with 3.7 seconds left to give Texas its first lead of the game in a thrilling 70-69 win over No. 13 Texas A&M at the Moody Center on Saturday afternoon. The Longhorns trailed by as many as 22 in the second half.
Texas guard Tre Johnson finished with a game-high 30 points, including 24 in the second half to pace the Longhorns' comeback. Kadin Shedrick added nine points and eight rebounds while Mark scored 11 points.
Texas was without starting forward and leading rebounder Arthur Kaluma, who was ruled out prior to tipoff due to a knee injury.
The Aggies used a hot start from deep -- highlighted by back-to-back triples from Taylor IV -- to build a 26-13 lead before the nine-minute mark, as A&M got 12 straight points from behind the arc. The two teams had gone back-and-forth in the first 10 minutes before Texas A&M blew it open.
After a jumper from Johnson to cut the lead to 31-20 at 6:54, the Aggies used a 10-0 run to build a 21-point lead. Texas A&M headed into halftime with a 43-25 advantage thanks to a massive 24-11 rebounding edge (6-1 offensive), allowed the Aggies 13 second-chance points compared to zero for the Longhorns.
The Aggies continued to click on offense to start the second half, as Hayden Hefner and Taylor both hit back-to-back 3s to make it a 51-29 game at 17:07.
But after Obaseki missed two of three free throws, Texas guard Tramon Mark converted a four-point play to cut the lead to 56-48 at the 10:04 mark of the second half. This highlighted a 13-1 run that brought the Longhorns to within six after trailing by as many as 22.
Taylor IV appeared to deliver an early dagger after shushing the crowd with a deep triple at the 8:13 mark that pushed the lead back to nine at 59-50.
The Aggies then had six players on the floor, leading to an automatic technical foul. After Johnson hit both free throws, he nailed a triple on the ensuing possession and hit two more free throws to cut the lead to 64-59 at 4:30 after putting together his own 9-0 run.
Another 3 from Johnson cut the lead to four with 2:15 to play. After a putback from Garcia, Mark hit a double-clutch layup before Johnson swished another triple to make it a 69-68 game. After Larry blocked Taylor IV in the lane, the Longhorns got the ball back, leading to Mark's winner.
