Texas Basketball: Two Players on Injury Report vs. Missouri Tigers
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have dealt with multiple injury issues throughout the season, something that's continuing as the team hosts the No. 22 Missouri Tigers on Tuesday night at the Moody Center.
On the updated SEC student-athlete availability report, Texas guard Chendall Weaver is still listed as out due to the hip flexor injury he suffered in the loss to Auburn on Jan. 7. He'll now miss his fourth straight game.
Texas forward Arthur Kaluma popped up on the injury report against Florida on Saturday due to a calf injury, and the team is now listing him as probable once again against Missouri. Texas head coach Rodney Terry said after the loss that Kaluma was a game-time decision against Florida, as the team wasn't sure if he would play in Gainsville.
"He was a game-time decision in terms of even playing him in the game, and wasn't sure we wanted to play him tonight," Terry said of Kaluma. "He really wanted to play and didn't want to not play, so I let it kind of be up to him in terms of playing. I thought he came out and played well, considering what he'd been battling the last couple days in terms of just being out on the floor."
This season, Kaluma has averaged 13.8 points, a team-high 7.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 blocks per game in 18 appearances.
As for Weaver, he played in 15 games and averaged 6.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists before suffering the injury.
