Texas Longhorns vs. Texas A&M Aggies: Preview, How to Watch
AUSTIN -- After renewing the rivalry in November on the gridiron, the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies are heading to the hardwood for the first time as SEC opponents.
Texas will visit No. 13 Texas A&M for the SEC men's basketball opener on Saturday in College Station at Reed Arena. Texas Football picked up a 17-7 win at Kyle Field on Nov. 30, and the basketball team will now look to do the same.
The Longhorns (11-2) heads into SEC play without a Quad 1 win while the Aggies (11-2) have built an impressive resume that includes wins over Ohio State, Creighton, Rutgers, Purdue, Wake Forest and Texas Tech.
RIVALRY REBORN
Texas head coach Rodney Terry met with the media via Zoom on Thursday and said he's excited for the rivalry to renew.
"Having a chance to have Texas and Texas A&M play again, it's great for state of Texas," Terry said. "Really big time rivalry game, state game. I grew up in Texas, I'm a Texas boy, so I know the meaning that this game (has). You're not gonna find a better rivalry in all of college athletics."
THE PLAYERS
The Aggies are led by veteran guard Wade Taylor IV, who leads Texas A&M with 15.9 points per game. He's also currently third in the SEC in assists per game (5.0).
The Longhorns got back leading scorer and true freshman guard Tre Johnson in the win over Northwestern State on Dec. 29 after a two-game absence. His 19.7 points per game is most among all SEC players as conference play begins.
HISTORY
Texas men's basketball is 83-59 all-time against A&M. The Longhorns won the last meeting 70-68 on Feb. 6, 2012 in College Station.
BETTING ODDS
Not yet available
HOW TO WATCH
SEC Network at 7 p.m. CT.
