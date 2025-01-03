Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns vs. Texas A&M Aggies: Preview, How to Watch

The Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies are set to renew the Lone Star Showdown on the hardwood for the first time as SEC opponents.

Zach Dimmitt

Dec 29, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope (0) looks to pass the ball during the second half against the Northwestern State Demons at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope (0) looks to pass the ball during the second half against the Northwestern State Demons at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
In this story:

AUSTIN -- After renewing the rivalry in November on the gridiron, the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies are heading to the hardwood for the first time as SEC opponents.

Texas will visit No. 13 Texas A&M for the SEC men's basketball opener on Saturday in College Station at Reed Arena. Texas Football picked up a 17-7 win at Kyle Field on Nov. 30, and the basketball team will now look to do the same.

The Longhorns (11-2) heads into SEC play without a Quad 1 win while the Aggies (11-2) have built an impressive resume that includes wins over Ohio State, Creighton, Rutgers, Purdue, Wake Forest and Texas Tech.

Wade Taylor I
Dec 28, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) looks to pass the ball against the Abilene Christian Wildcats at Reed Arena. The Aggies defeated the Wildcats 92-54. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

RIVALRY REBORN

Texas head coach Rodney Terry met with the media via Zoom on Thursday and said he's excited for the rivalry to renew.

"Having a chance to have Texas and Texas A&M play again, it's great for state of Texas," Terry said. "Really big time rivalry game, state game. I grew up in Texas, I'm a Texas boy, so I know the meaning that this game (has). You're not gonna find a better rivalry in all of college athletics."

THE PLAYERS

The Aggies are led by veteran guard Wade Taylor IV, who leads Texas A&M with 15.9 points per game. He's also currently third in the SEC in assists per game (5.0).

The Longhorns got back leading scorer and true freshman guard Tre Johnson in the win over Northwestern State on Dec. 29 after a two-game absence. His 19.7 points per game is most among all SEC players as conference play begins.

HISTORY

Texas men's basketball is 83-59 all-time against A&M. The Longhorns won the last meeting 70-68 on Feb. 6, 2012 in College Station.

BETTING ODDS

Not yet available

HOW TO WATCH

SEC Network at 7 p.m. CT.

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI

MORE: Rodney Terry Challenges Texas Longhorns Team Over Christmas Break

MORE: Jordan Pope Drops 42 Points as Texas Longhorns Beat New Orleans

MORE: Texas Longhorns' Jordan Pope Awarded After Record-Setting Game

MORE: Ohio State QB Will Howard Sends Clear Message to Texas Longhorns Before Cotton Bowl

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Open as Early Favorites vs. Texas Longhorns in Cotton Bowl

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Home/Men's Basketball