Texas Longhorns' Tre Johnson Wins SEC Freshman of the Week
AUSTIN -- After helping lead the Texas Longhorns to one of their more memorable regular-season wins in recent memory, freshman guard Tre Johnson is being honored.
Johnson was named the SEC Freshman of the Week Monday, the conference announced. This marks the second time this season that Johnson has won the award.
In two wins over No. 22 Missouri and No. 13 Texas A&M, he averaged 21.0 points, 3.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 36.1 minutes per game, which was highlighted by a career-high 30 points in the comeback win over the Aggies on Saturday. In that contest, Johnson scored 24 in the second half to help bring the Longhorns back from down 22.
"He better be a guy that can get some things done at a high level," Texas head coach Rodney Terry said of Johnson after the win over A&M. "... He's more than lived up to the billing in terms of being ready to play on this stage."
The Longhorns received 22 votes in the AP Poll Monday. Texas will visit Chris Beard and No. 23 Ole Miss on Wednesday at 8 p.m. CT.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Everything Texas Longhorns Players Said After Win vs. No. 22 Missouri
MORE: Texas Longhorns TE Gunnar Helm Signs with Agency of San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle
MORE: College Football's Top 2025 QBs: Where Does Texas Longhorns' Arch Manning Rank?
MORE: Texas Baseball 'Chasing the National Championship' in 1st Year With Jim Schlossnagle
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Dual-Sport Freshman Jonah Williams Meshing Well With Baseball Team