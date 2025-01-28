Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns' Tre Johnson Wins SEC Freshman of the Week

Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson is being recognized after a career-best performance.

Zach Dimmitt

Jan 18, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Will Richard (5) defends Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson (20) during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Will Richard (5) defends Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson (20) during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
In this story:

AUSTIN -- After helping lead the Texas Longhorns to one of their more memorable regular-season wins in recent memory, freshman guard Tre Johnson is being honored.

Johnson was named the SEC Freshman of the Week Monday, the conference announced. This marks the second time this season that Johnson has won the award.

Tre Johnso
Jan 25, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson (20) reacts after scoring a three point basket during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

In two wins over No. 22 Missouri and No. 13 Texas A&M, he averaged 21.0 points, 3.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 36.1 minutes per game, which was highlighted by a career-high 30 points in the comeback win over the Aggies on Saturday. In that contest, Johnson scored 24 in the second half to help bring the Longhorns back from down 22.

"He better be a guy that can get some things done at a high level," Texas head coach Rodney Terry said of Johnson after the win over A&M. "... He's more than lived up to the billing in terms of being ready to play on this stage."

The Longhorns received 22 votes in the AP Poll Monday. Texas will visit Chris Beard and No. 23 Ole Miss on Wednesday at 8 p.m. CT.

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI

Other Texas Longhorns News:

MORE: Everything Texas Longhorns Players Said After Win vs. No. 22 Missouri

MORE: Texas Longhorns TE Gunnar Helm Signs with Agency of San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle

MORE: College Football's Top 2025 QBs: Where Does Texas Longhorns' Arch Manning Rank?

MORE: Texas Baseball 'Chasing the National Championship' in 1st Year With Jim Schlossnagle

MORE: Texas Longhorns' Dual-Sport Freshman Jonah Williams Meshing Well With Baseball Team

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Home/Men's Basketball