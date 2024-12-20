Jordan Pope Drops 42 Points as Texas Longhorns Beat New Orleans
AUSTIN -- So much for a slow start to the season for Jordan Pope.
The Texas Longhorns guard erupted for a career-high 42 points Thursday night at home to lead the Burnt Orange past New Orleans, 98-62. Pope finished 8 of 12 from the 3-point line and 15 of 21 from the field while adding two rebounds. It marked the most points a player has scored at the Moody Center in the venue's three-year history.
The Longhorns were without leading scorer and freshman guard Tre Johnson for a second straight game due to a hip injury.
For New Orleans, guards Dae Dae Hunter (16 points) and Jah Short (15 points) led the way. James White (14 points) and MJ Thomas (11 points) also reached double figures.
Former Texas guard Javan Felix, now an assistant coach for New Orleans, was honored on the jumbotron pregame as he made his return to Austin.
Texas jumped out to a 16-0 lead but the offense on the shoulders of eight points from Kaluma, but New Orleans responded with a 12-2 run of its own thanks to Hunter and Short. The Privateers cut the lead to 21-16 before Texas answered with a 12-0 run led by Kaluma and Pope.
Both Short and Hunter showed an impressive ability to score and kept New Orleans in the game headed into halftime. The Longhorns led 44-28 at halftime.
In the second half, it was the Pope show. He was unconscious from the field, going 6 of 8 from deep including three in a row at one point. He broke the 40-point seal with three free throws before getting subbed out soon after. His scoring burst allowed the Longhorns to pull away from a New Orleans team that was scrapping away at the lead to start the second half.
The Longhorns will close out non-conference play against Northwestern State on Dec. 29.
