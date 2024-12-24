Texas Longhorns' Jordan Pope Awarded After Record-Setting Game
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope is being recognized by the SEC after his historic performance.
Pope was named the SEC Co-Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. The Oregon State transfer scored a career-high 42 points in the 98-62 win over New Orleans on Dec. 19, which set a new Moody Center record in the venue's third season open.
After having 15 points at halftime, Pope exploded in the second half. He scored 27 points in 19 minutes of second-half action while going 6 of 8 from 3-point range. He ended the night with eight made triples on 15 of 21 shooting from the field.
"When your teammates are just throwing you the ball, coach calling your number, and the hoop is 10 times bigger, almost everything you throw up feels like it's gonna go in," Pope said.
He started the season off slower than expected as he adjusted to the new environment, but the patience seems to be paying off with SEC play right around the corner.
"As a shooter, as a scorer, after you go through a little low or struggle, it's definitely a rejuvenating feeling, seeing the ball going and that's exactly how I've been feeling last couple games," Pope said. "So I just been trusting my work."
Pope is now averaging 11.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals during his 12 games as a Longhorn.
The Longhorns will close out non-conference play on Sunday against Northwestern State before beginning SEC action against the Texas A&M Aggies on Wednesay, Jan. 4 in College Station.
