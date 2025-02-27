Tre Johnson Shines as Texas Longhorns Drop OT Heartbreaker to Arkansas
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are on the verge of missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time in five years.
Tre Johnson scored a career-high 39 points and broke Kevin Durant's single-game freshman record Wednesday night in Fayetteville but the Arkansas Razorbacks held off Texas for an 86-81 win in overtime thanks to a team-high 18 points and seven rebounds from Zvonimir Ivisic.
Johnson gave the Longhorns their first lead since the opening minute at 69-68 with a running layup with 1:14 to play in regulation but Razorbacks guard DJ Wagner hit 1 of 2 free throws with eight seconds left to send the game to tie the game before Johnson nearly won it at the buzzer.
Johnson scored all 12 of Texas' points in the extra period but Arkansas used an 8-0 run to put things just a bit out of reach.
The Longhorns now face an uphill climb to make the NCAA Tournament with three games left in the regular season. Texas has a 4-2 record in March Madness under head coach Rodney Terry but the Longhorns might have to win out in order to give themselves a shot at earning a spot in the dance.
Texas will host Georgia on Saturday.
