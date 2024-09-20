Arch Manning 'About To Go Bezerk' vs. ULM?
Ever since redshirt freshman Arch Manning stepped in for junior starting quarterback Quinn Ewers against UTSA, it seems that college football fans around the nation have hopped on the Manning hype train.
And now with the second-string quarterback getting his first official collegiate start in Texas' matchup against the ULM Warhawks this Saturday, the excitement surrounding Manning has reached a new peak.
ESPN sports analyst and College GameDay host Pat McAfee shared his thoughts in the latest episode of his show on Friday, saying that it can be expected for Manning to unleash his full potential now that he'll be given the chance to play a full four quarters for the Longhorns.
"Now that he’s getting his opportunity, he’s about to go berzerk," McAfee said. "I think that’s what we all know. He’s seemingly remained a normal human and he’s the fastest Manning to ever touch a football field. Even faster than [grandfather] Archie, who was known for movin’ and groovin’.”
During Manning's stint against the Roadrunners last weekend, he clocked a speed of 20.7 miles per hour when he rushed for a 67-yard touchdown. The statistic went viral after analysts compared his speed to that of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, whose top speed tapped out at 20.3 miles per hour.
While the top speeds of family members grandfather Archie Manning and uncles Peyton and Eli Manning are unknown, Arch now ranks in the top quartile of all quarterbacks for speed, according to Reel Analytics CEO Cory Yates.
Manning's stunning athleticism has even sparked conversation about his pathway to the NFL and the potential of him getting comfortable as the starter. However, head coach Steve Sarkisian reiterated that Ewers is still the first pick for the job and that he'll resume the starting position once he has fully recovered from the strained abdomen injury he suffered against UTSA.
For now, Saturday will mark a crucial game for Manning to solidify another win for Texas, whether it will be both his first and last game as a starter or not. McAfee stated that with everything in the quarterback conversation put aside, fans and spectators alike will be eager to see how Manning fares in his starting debut.
“The college football world is going to be loud about this entire thing," McAfee said. "I’m excited to see how Sark and the Texas Longhorns handle it all.”
Manning already has plenty of confidence from Longhorn nation to back him up, as well as full faith from Sarkisian to make his team proud. Both Texas and ULM enter the matchup undefeated, and it'll be up to Manning to show up and show out for the Longhorns.