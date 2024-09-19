Steve Sarkisian Shares Positive Injury Update on Quinn Ewers
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed Thursday that Arch Manning will be getting his first-career start Saturday against Louisiana-Monroe.
In the process, he also provided an update on Quinn Ewers, who will miss his the sixth game of his Texas career due to injury. Ewers will be out for Saturday's contest to an oblique strain, but has remained in "really good spirits," per Sarkisian.
"I feel like Quinn has made great strides ever since Saturday night into where he's gotten to," Sarkisian said. "With my decision is, I'm looking forward to his future as a player, but also the future of the season for us, and the longevity and getting him possibly one more week healthier. For the long term, I think it's good for us as we're getting ready for SEC play."
Sarkisian added that Ewers will remain engaged with the offense on the sidelines with an earpiece that will allow him to hear the play calls that will be sent into Manning's helmet communication device.
"Quinn will obviously have an earpiece in," Sarkisian said. "He'll hear every play call, and without question, is support of Arch is critical, and I don't foresee anything different than that. I think he's going to be engaged. He's going to know the calls. There's gonna be great dialog on the sideline with Arch and coach (A.J.) Milwee about what they're seeing and what we're trying to do."
This marks the third straight season that Ewers will miss at least one game due to injury. However, he's managed to bounce back well upon returning in each of the last two seasons. After missing three games in 2022, he returned against Oklahoma and led Texas to a 49-0 win in the Red River Rivalry.
Last season, he made his way back from a two-game absence and helped Texas secure a crucial 29-26 win on the road over TCU, which marked the Longhorns' last close call before making it to the College Football Playoff.
So far this season, Ewers has gone 58 of 79 passing for 691 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions.
No. 1 Texas will kick off on Saturday against ULM at 7 p.m. CT.