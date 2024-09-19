Steve Sarkisian Not Forcing Arch Manning Into Leadership Role Yet
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was likely never worried about the talent of redshirt freshman quarterback Arch Manning heading into the year, but the quarterback position is far more complicated than just being able to throw and run.
Quarterbacks are the expected leaders of the team, and oftentimes need the experience of playing in front of the lights to get rid of nerves, and to become a key leader for the team.
But that type of leadership isn't what Sarkisian is asking for, or expecting, from his prodigy quarterback heading into Saturday's game against ULM, confirming that it will be Manning's first career start on Thursday.
"I don’t think he has to focus on leading right now," Sarkisian said. "I think he needs to focus on knowing what he’s supposed to do and do it at a high level."
One of the biggest questions heading into the year, and something that felt like it might not have been answered yet, was who was going to step up as a leader in 2024. With Jordan Whittington, Jaylan Ford and many other upperclassmen leaving for the NFL after the 2023 season, the Longhorns lost the largest voices in the locker room almost overnight.
But after a win in Ann Arbor where the culture shined bright, it's clear that Texas has found a great group of players to be vocal for the team. Center Jake Majors, left tackle Kelvin Banks, defensive back Jahdae Barron, edge rusher Barryn Sorrell and now-injured quarterback Quinn Ewers are just a few names who have filled in the spot of players like Whittington and Ford, allowing Manning to take a bit of a step back in that regard.
"We've got a veteran offensive line in front of him, those guys know what it's about," Sarkisian said. "I think the best way he's going to lead is by doing what he's done all week, which is preparing really well, doing his job at a high level and then his natural leadership will come out when it's supposed to."
With Manning taking snaps from arguably the team's biggest leader in Majors, he only has to focus on what he's doing on the gridiron, which didn't seem to be a problem last week. Filling in for Ewers -- is in "good spirits" as he recovers from an oblique injury -- Manning threw for 223 yards and four touchdowns, adding another score on the ground with a 67-yard touchdown against UTSA.
Though it may be controversial to say you aren't expecting your quarterback to focus on leadership, Sarkisian hinted that Manning's spot under center is just temporary with Ewers recovering on the sideline.
"My decision is, I'm looking forward to (Ewers') future as a player but also the future of the season for us and the longevity," Sarkisian said about Ewers. "Getting him possibly one more week healthier for the long term I think is good for us as we get ready for SEC play."
With expectations of Ewers returning before important games like Oklahoma and Georgia in October, Manning just needs to execute and look as solid as he did last Saturday so Texas can survive life without their star quarterback. Sarkisian has done a fantastic job of building the nation's best quarterback room, so going from Ewers to Manning for just one or two starts should not be a problem for the Longhorns. The focus now is beating ULM and Mississippi State, and allowing for Ewers to rest and recover so the team is at full strength against the Sooners in mid-October.