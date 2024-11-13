Sam Pittman Thinks Arch Manning Has Some Patrick Mahomes In Him
The Texas Longhorns have one of the best problems to have in college football.
They have two elite quarterbacks.
With Quinn Ewers as the starter and Arch Manning as the backup, the Longhorns not only have the best QB room in the country but two players who have proven they can lead the team all the way to an SEC championship and a CFP berth.
This weekend, the Longhorns will take those QBs to Fayetteville, where they are set to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks for the first time since 2021.
Obviously, Ewers will be the primary man under center unless things get out of hand and the Longhorns begin to blow Arkansas out.
But when asked about the Longhorns QB room, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman was quick to point out that he sees something special in both players.
“With Manning, I saw him make a play running to his left that they would have shown on ‘SportsCenter’ if (Patrick) Mahomes did it," Pittman said Monday. "The touch on that pass and the accuracy running to his left was incredible."
Pittman, of course, is speaking of a play from Manning vs. the Florida Gators, in which he brushed off a defender angling in for a sack, and completed a beautiful touch pass on the sidelines.
As for Ewers, Pittman raved about the confidence Ewers has, not only in himself but in his offensive line and the players around him.
“The confidence of Jaxson Dart, you know, that type of confidence," Pittman said. "I think he has great belief in his O-line. You can just feel it. You can feel it on the field. And his wideouts are incredible. Running backs used as wideouts on bubble screens... I think he has a lot of talent around him, but I think he has a lot, a lot of confidence. Probably has since he was a young man.”
He also believes the Texas starter has elite arm strength and accuracy, and is very impressed with his quick release.
"Ewers throwing the football, he has one of the fastest releases of guys I've seen," Pittman said. "He can throw a bubble screen and it's halfway there and you didn't even see him throw. He's really, really talented and has an extremely strong arm."
Those traits were on full display over the last two weeks for Ewers, especially against the Florida Gators on Saturday.
In the 49-17 win, Ewers had his best game of the season, completing 19 of 27 passes for a season-high 333 yards and a career-high five touchdown passes.
As for how Pittman plans to defend against Ewers on Saturday, that could be tough. But it will start with trying to keep Texas contained on the edges.
"We have to have our edge, we have to turn everything back inside, we have to," Pittman said. "If they get outside of one of our guys, we're in trouble. We've got to chase the ball and we have to play extremely hard."
Ewers, Manning and the Horns will kick off against Arkansas on Saturday at 11 am CT, with the game set to be broadcast on ABC.
