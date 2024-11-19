Could Saturday Be Quinn Ewers' Last Texas Longhorns Home Game?
As the final regular-season home game of the 2024 season sits on the horizon, many players will look to take in perhaps their final moments inside Darrell K. Royal Stadium. The biggest question that has recently surfaced surrounding the Kentucky game is whether or not it will serve as starting quarterback Quinn Ewers' last performance on the Forty Acres, with the assumption being that his plan following the season will be to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft.
But during Monday's media availability, Ewers was hesitant to give a full response.
"Who knows?" Ewers said. "I'm just trying to win this week."
When asked the same question, head coach Steve Sarkisian had an even shorter answer.
"No idea," Sarkisian said.
After hearing this, it seems that the potential for Ewers to return for his senior season isn't completely off the table. He still has one year of eligibility under his belt, which could be useful if the potential of bringing Texas to its first SEC Championship and second consecutive College Football Playoff run doesn't appeal to the professionals.
Ewers entered the 2024 season backed by an overwhelming amount of hype that he was a definite first-round pick for next year's NFL Draft. Back in September, ESPN Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. even went ahead to boast that Ewers had a real chance of becoming the No. 1 overall pick.
As if Kiper had spoken a curse into existence, Ewers suffered an oblique strain against UTSA the next day.
In the wake of his second injury during his career as a Longhorn, Ewers' absence against ULM and Mississippi State during Weeks 4 and 5 caused him to lose crucial time to build not only his Heisman Trophy campaign but NFL Draft resume. It's safe to say that the once-projected frontrunner for the trophy has dropped out of the race completely, and his Draft stock will need a major revival, as he was not considered in updated mock first-round draft projections by CBS Sports or ESPN.
He currently sits at a 68.4% pass completion percentage compared to 87.5% before he left the UTSA game. Against Oklahoma, he threw for not even 200 passing yards and just one touchdown, following the next week against then-No. 5 Georgia with 211 passing yards, an interception, and a 58.1% pass completion percentage. He just recently recorded his first over-300-yard game of the season versus Florida before sinking to 176 yards against Arkansas this past weekend.
When asked about his individual performance so far this season, Ewers redirected his response toward the team's current record.
"I mean, we're 9-1, so I'm pretty excited about that," Ewers said.
Whatever Ewers decides, Texas will still be stacked at the quarterback position with redshirt freshman Arch Manning already making strides toward being a reliable starter.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Kentucky Wildcats Coach Praises Texas Longhorns: 'No Weaknesses'
MORE: Where Do Texas Longhorns Rank in Latest AP Poll?
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Shares Injury Update on Three Players
MORE: Kick Off Time Announced For Texas Longhorns vs. Texas A&M Aggies