College GameDay Headed to SEC Championship for Texas vs. Georgia
AUSTIN -- Atlanta will be the center of the college football world Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
The Texas Longhorns and Georgia Bulldogs will face off for the right to win an SEC Championship, the second meeting between the two teams this season.
This will mark the fourth time this season that Texas has been one of the featured teams on the weekly show. GameDay was on sight for Texas at Michigan, vs. Georgia (Oct. 19) and at Texas A&M.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media via teleconference Sunday and said that the SEC Championship still has significance despite the introduction of the 12-team playoff.
"It depends on who you ask," Smart said. "When you ask a guy that's been in the SEC for about 30 years, has only been a part of five or six of 'em, five or six national championships, it's equal to that to me 'cause it's just as hard, it's just as elusive. It has been for us. It's an extreme honor to, number one, make this game with the schedule that you have to go through. Then with an opportunity to win it, I mean, we put the years of SEC Championship on a wall and it's there forever. There's not that many more of those than there are national championships. It's hard to attain. So I still find value in it."
Texas and Georgia will kick off from Atlanta on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on ABC.
