Longhorns Country

Colt McCoy & Mark Ingram Finally Attempt To Settle 2009 Texas vs. Alabama Debate

Colt McCoy and Mark Ingram attempted to settle a debate that has raged between the Texas and Alabama fan bases for years.

Matt Galatzan

Jan 7, 2010; Pasadena, CA, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Colt McCoy (12) walks off the field after the 2010 BCS national championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl. Alabama won 37-21. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 7, 2010; Pasadena, CA, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Colt McCoy (12) walks off the field after the 2010 BCS national championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl. Alabama won 37-21. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas Longhorns finally had their chance.

After missing out on the BCS National Championship Game in 2008, the Colt McCoy-led Texas Longhorns had their shot at redemption, when they took on Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl in 2009.

The stage was set. The Longhorns were confident. They were ready.

And then it happened.

“We called option to the left, and Saban blitzed the nickel off the edge and took the back away, so I had to, like, kind of duck it up in there,” McCoy said during an episode of The Triple Option podcast. “And as soon as I put my foot down, they collided with me. It wasn’t like a crazy hit, it just caught me the right way, folded me, and my whole right side just went completely numb... To be honest, I’ve dealt with that injury my whole career. It’s something that I’ve had to stay on top of. If I sleep wrong, it’s the same deal. So I’m reminded of that all the time.”

Colt McCo
Jan 7, 2010; Pasadena, CA, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Colt McCoy (12) is tackled during the first quarter of the 2010 BCS national championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The one player that the Longhorns could not afford afford to lose was out of the game.

As a result, a true freshman named Garrett Gilbert took over the offense, and the rest was history. The Crimson Tide went on to win a battle that was closer than the score indicated, and the Longhorns were sent packing.

But what it if hadn't happened? What if McCoy had stayed healthy for the whole game? Would the Longhorns have won their second national title in four years, and delayed the beginning of the Nick Saban Dynasty in Tuscaloosa?

The vast majority of Longhorns fans hold that belief.

And during the podcast, McCoy debated Mark Ingram about that very question, with each holding a... well, different point of view.

Colt McCo
Jan 7, 2010; Pasadena, CA, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Colt McCoy (12) walks on the sideline during the third quarter of the 2010 BCS national championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ingram, of course, believes the Tide still would have emerged victorious.

“We still would be in the same position we are today,” Ingram asserted. “It’s much love. But when you went down, we had a plan for you, you know what I mean? We studied tape. We had a plan for you. When you went down, it threw a wrench.”

But McCoy? At the very least, he believes the Horns would have scored some points, and made things more difficult on the Tide.

“I mean, I just, I think we would have scored some points,” McCoy said. “I think, you know, Mark probably wouldn’t have gotten as many touches, because they’d have to spread him out and throw the ball. And as you know, we felt pretty good going in that game too.”

And he obviously has a point.

Heading into that game, McCoy had thrown for 3,521 yards and 27 touchdowns, while rushing for 348 yards and three more scores. Meanwhile, the Longhorns offense was averaging 545 yards of total offense, as well as 39.3 points per game - the third-best mark in the country.

So yes, it made a pretty big difference.

But McCoy being McCoy, at the end of the day, he took the politically correct road.

"I wish," McCoy said when asked if he would have gotten a ring. “I’m happy for Mark. If there was anybody that was going to come out on top, you know Mark had a heck of a career.”

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration.  Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network.  When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later.  Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered.  Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys.  You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News