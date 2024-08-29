ESPN Insider Projects Two Longhorns as 1st Round Picks in 2025 NFL Draft
College football is in full swing this week as a new era of the sport ensues for fans and analysts to pick and pry at. There's been plenty of preseason discussion thrown around of who will win the national championship, the Heisman Trophy, and most notably who will be a hot commodity in next year's NFL Draft.
While there's a whole lot of football to be played within the eight months before the 2025 NFL Draft, sports media personalities have already taken their shot at some of this season's top prospects.
ESPN insider Field Yates released his preseason top 25 on Wednesday and included Texas' own Kelvin Banks, Jr. as the No. 4 overall prospect and Quinn Ewers as the No. 19 overall prospect.
While Yates said his rankings are subject to change throughout the season, he believes his choices are the best draft-eligible standouts that he's studied in the offseason and look to make a massive impact on their respective teams this year.
Entering his third year with the Longhorns, offensive lineman Banks has accumulated an overwhelming amount of preseason accolades so far. He has been named a 2024 preseason First-Team All-America by the Associated Press, CBS Sports, ESPN, Sporting News and The Athletic, selected to the 2024 Phil Steele Preseason Second-Team All-America, preseason First-Team All-SEC by the media, and named to 2024 Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award preseason watch lists.
Banks appeared and started in all 14 games for Texas at left tackle in 2023. He was part of an offensive line that blocked for running backs Jonathon Brooks, CJ Baxter, and Jaydon Blue in order to rush for a combined 2,245 yards on the season. He was named a second-team All-America athlete by the American Football Coaches Association and an All Big-12 first team selection. Banks was a five-star recruit out of high school for the class of 2022 and was ranked No. 30 in the nation as an offensive tackle.
Returning as the team's starting quarterback for his third season, Ewers has also seen his fair share of preseason honors ahead of a highly-anticipated year on the Forty Acres. He's been named a 2024 Phil Steele Preseason Fourth-Team All-America selection, was put on the 2024 preseason watch lists for the Davey O'Brien, Campbell Earl Tyler Rose, Manning, Maxwell Johnny Unitas Golden Arm and Walter Camp Awards, and was selected to the 2024 preseason Second-Team All-SEC by the media and league's coaches.
His 5,656 career passing yards rank eighth in Texas football program history and his 37 career passing touchdowns rank seventh.
Ewers will have a daunting road ahead of him as he looks to carry the Longhorns to another College Football Playoff appearance and their first SEC Championship victory as new contenders. An impressive and successful season would only bode well for Ewers come April 24 where he'll be sent to Green Bay, Wisconsin in hopes of hearing his name called sooner than later.