Five-Star Texas Targets Kaliq Lockett & Dakorien Moore Open Up About Joining Forces

Kaliq Lockett on a visit to Texas
Kaliq Lockett on a visit to Texas
The Texas Longhorns are continuing to trend way up on the recruiting trail, particularly in the minds of three five-star wide receivers - the trio Duncanville's Dakorien Moore, Sachse's Kaliq Lockett, and Mandarin (Jacksonville, FL) receiver Jaime Ffrench.

In fact, the Horns have made the list of finalists for all three of the five-star talents, alongside LSU and Ohio State.

And what makes things even more interesting for fans of all three of those programs - including the Longhorns - is that the trio is seriously considering joining forces at the next level.

That is especially true for Moore and Lockett, who have had eyes on being teammates since before they even started high school football.

“Me and (Dakorien Moore) have been talking about that since we were probably in the eighth grade," Lockett told On3. "At first, we thought, you know, I thought he was gonna be staying committed to LSU. And it was going to be up to me if I wanted to go to LSU and play with him. But now, it’s starting to mix around and change up a little bit.”

As it stands, Moore, Lockett, and Ffrench rank as the No. 1, No. 2, and No. 5 receivers in the country respectively, with each trending heavily toward joining the Horns in recent weeks.

Moore de-committed from LSU last month, which was immediately followed by multiple recruiting analysts logging picks for him to join the Horns across all major recruiting services. Meanwhile, late last month, Ffrench revealed that the Horns were at the top of his list, while Lockett also expressed his admiration for Texas and has multiple crystal ball and RPM picks trending in the Longhorns' favor as well.

Kaliq Lockett Texas Longhorns visit
Kaliq Lockett on a visit to Texas

But what are the odds that the three actually team up and join forces at the college level?

According to Moore, there has been constant communication between the trio, and they will weigh their options together.

"Me, Kaliq, and Jaime have all talked about, you know, the same schools, obviously, Texas," Moore told On3." You know, we've been there numerous times, Ohio State and LSU as well. We all have that top three... We've talked about the benefits, advantages, and disadvantages, and ultimately we're going to see where it ends up."

The trio will all make trips to the 40 Acres for official visits this month, with Lockett and Ffrench both visiting on June 21, while Moore will visit Austin on June 14.

