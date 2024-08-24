Former Texas LB Hits NFL Free Agency
AUSTIN -- The Detroit Lions are parting ways with a former Texas Longhorns linebacker ahead of the regular season.
Detroit released Malik Jefferson from injured reserve Friday after placing him on IR ahead of the preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. The former Texas star will now hit free agency with a chance to sign with a new team.
Jefferson was originally a third-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2018 NFL Draft but has become a journeyman since then. He played just one season with the Bengals before appearing in games for the Cleveland Browns (2019) and Los Angeles Chargers (2020).
He was signed and waived by the Indianapolis Colts multiple times from May 2021 to May 2022 but appeared in just one game for the team. Jefferson got a shot to play for his hometown Dallas Cowboys last season when he made three appearances, posting three total tackles. He also received 22 snaps on special teams in Dallas' postseason loss to the Green Bay Packers.
So far during his NFL career, Jefferson has appeared in 38 games while posting 19 total tackles.
Jefferson was a star on defense during his three seasons in Austin. He won the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year and was named a Freshman All-American in 2015. In 2017, he was a First-Team All-Big 12 selection, a Second-Team All-American and was named the Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Year.
As a Longhorn, Jefferson tallied 230 total tackles (159 solo), 12 sacks and one forced fumble.
He'll now be looking to sign with the eighth team of his NFL career with the regular season just around the corner.