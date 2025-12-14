Cowboys vs. Vikings: Three Bold Predictions for ‘Sunday Night Football’ in Week 15
The Cowboys and Vikings are set to close out Week 15's weekend slate of football in Dallas on Sunday night with a prime-time matchup from AT&T Stadium.
While Minnesota enters this one with a 5–8 record, they're also coming off their first win since early November after dismantling the Commanders 31–0 last Sunday. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy was able to get himself back into a groove with a three-touchdown, zero-turnover performance, the defense pitched their first shutout since 2023, and—perhaps most importantly—the Vikings finally looked competent in what has otherwise been a disappointing season in the Twin Cities.
The Cowboys, meanwhile, are 6–6–1 on the season through 14 weeks and after a middling start, have won three of their last four games and remain firmly in the NFC wild-card race. Their offense has been by far the best in the NFL, averaging 394.9 yards per game, while the defense has shown marginal improvement since the trade deadline—though it's still surrendering 29.7 points per game, the second-most in the league.
We’re in for a good one on Sunday night at Jerry World. Here are three bold predictions for Cowboys vs. Vikings.
Dak Prescott will throw for 300-plus yards for a fourth consecutive game
The aforementioned high-flying Dallas offense has taken off in 2025 thanks, in part, to Dak Prescott putting together a career season. Through the first 14 weeks of the season, the 32-year-old leads the NFL in both passing yards (3,637) and QBR (73.4) while also putting up top-10 numbers in touchdown passes (26), completion perentage (69.0%), and passer rating (100.2).
Specifically, over the Cowboys’ last three weeks, Prescott has lit up opposing defenses—throwing for 354, 320, and 376 yards in consecutive contests. He’s also thrown for less than 250 yards just twice all season. On the opposite sideline on Sunday night, however, is a Vikings secondary that’s been stout against the pass all year—allowing just 172.3 passing yards per game while holding QBs to 200 yards or less in five straight games.
That being said, these are bold predictions for a reason. And that's why I'm going with Prescott to eclipse 300 yards once again, making it the fourth consecutive game he does so.
Justin Jefferson will amass 100-plus receiving yards and score a touchdown in the same game for the first time this season
Yes, you read that correctly. Justin Jefferson—one of the league’s premier pass catchers—has failed to haul in 100-plus yards and score a touchdown in the same game in 2025. For context, the two-time first-team All-Pro had accomplished said feat 17(!) times in his career heading into the year, including three times in 2024.
What’s hindered Jefferson's performance has been the move from perennial gunslingers Kirk Cousins and Sam Darnold at quarterback to second-year signal caller J.J. McCarthy, who has not only struggled for the Vikings so far this season, but also missed a handful of games due to injury.
On Sunday, however, Minnesota is going to have to go blow-for-blow with the Cowboys' dynamic offense, and in turn will likely lean on its best to do so. Look for Jefferson to get back into a groove, clearing 100 yards, and finding paydirt in prime time.
Cowboys will win by three possessions to remain in the NFC wild-card hunt for at least another week
To sum this one up in short, both teams have something to play for as they sit in 10th and 11th place in the NFC standings. But, given the fact that Dallas has played better football of late—and is at home, sporting a 4-1-1 record at Jerry World—look for them to win this one in dominant fashion.
With Prescott again going off, and their defense finally holding an opponent to under 20 points, I’m predicting a 35–17 Cowboys win to keep them in the wild-card race for at least one more week.