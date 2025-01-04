Former Texas Longhorns Star Fined By NFL
The Texas Longhorns have sent quite a few star players off to the NFL over the years. To this day, they remain basically a factory for professional talent. Xavier Worthy is one of the most recent Texas stars to head off to playing on Sunday's.
Worthy ended up landing in a perfect situation. He was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Playing alongside of Patrick Mahomes is a dream scenario for wide receivers. To be able to land with the two-time defending Super Bowl champions was a huge win for the former Longhorn.
Ahead of Week 18 action, however, Worthy was disciplined by the NFL. He was fined $14,069 for making a "violent gesture" that resulted in an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
Right off the bat to begin his NFL career, Worthy has been a high-impact player for the Chiefs.
In 16 games this season, Worthy has caught 59 passes for 638 yards and six touchdowns. He has also carried the football 20 times for 104 yards and three more touchdowns.
Those numbers are just scratching the surface of the potential that Worthy possesses. He could end up becoming a similar type of player to former Kansas City superstar Tyreek Hill. That is the ceiling that he possessed heading into the NFL.
During his college career at Texas, Worthy played three seasons. He racked up 197 receptions for 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns.
Worthy is one of the most entertaining players in recent Longhorns history. He has a very bright future ahead of him and is only beginning to show off what he's capable of becoming.
Hopefully, he will continue developing with the Chiefs and ends up being the superstar that he has the potential to be.
