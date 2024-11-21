Texas Longhorns Release First Injury Report vs. Kentucky Wildcats
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns and Kentucky Wildcats have released their initial student-athlete availability report ahead of Saturday's meeting in Austin.
Texas is listing receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. as questionable due to a foot injury while linebacker Morice Blackwell Jr. is questionable after sitting out for the 20-10 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks last week.
"He's progressing this week," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said of Moore Jr. during Wednesday's SEC Weekly Teleconference. "We'll see if he'll be ready to go here Saturday, but we're surely a better team when he's out there."
Fortunately for Texas, running back Jaydon Blue was not listed on the report after being seen in a sling following the Arkansas game.
Here's the full report for both teams:
Sarkisian provided an injury update on Moore Jr., Blue and Blackwell Jr. on Monday during his weekly press conference.
"I think Blue's good," Sarkisian said. "Like I said, he went with us today and worked this morning. So we'll see how it goes. ... Mo Blackwell was out last week. ... I'm hopeful we can get him back this week. We'll see how it goes. ... DeAndre got nicked up during the game with a foot injury. Again, those two guys (Blackwell) are integral parts to our program, not only on offense and defense, but on special teams. They're critical. So hopefully we get both those guys back."
No. 3 Texas and Kentucky will kick off from DKR on Saturday at
