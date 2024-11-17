Everything Steve Sarkisian Said After Texas Longhorns vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian met with the media Saturday in Fayetteville following the 20-10 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Here's what he had to say about the game:
Opening statement
"It's always great to go on the road and win in this conference, Southeastern Conference. Tough environment, hard fought game, just so proud of our defense. I think one thing, when you go on the road, it's always great when your defense travels, and ours traveled today. Fantastic game, Jahdae another great performance for him. I think, he got seven tackles a sack, two TFLs, an interception. Alfred Collins, another monster game with seven tackles, a sack, TFL and then the force fumble there late was a huge, huge play. Barryn Sorrell, great game. Colin Simmons, a couple sacks. So defensively, against a really good offense, that was a heck of a performance. I thought offensively, we actually found our rhythm a little bit better here in the second half. It was just minimal possessions. You know, I think we only had four possessions in the second half the way the game went. And we had, you know, field goal drive down there inside the 10, we had a touchdown drive, we had a punt, and then to get the ball with just under seven minutes to come on the game and to close the game out with the ball in our possession. Was really good execution by the guys in the second half. So all in all, really proud of our guys. Great performance for these guys on the road, and the Mission Continues
On Jahdae Barron
"He had a heck of a game. He's such a versatile guy because he's savvy in his coverages and his blitzing and things, but yet, he's got a knack for the football. His football IQ is really high. His awareness is high, and I think he provides something for our guys defensively. A lot of guys do, but I think the mentality he brings to the stadium every Saturday is what he brings every day in practice. And I think the guys respond to him that way."
On Matthew Golden
"Well he's playing really good, you know, he's got such strong hands. I think there's a great deal of trust between Quinn and Matt, and he's definitely extremely effective in the red area when you have to make those catches in tight quarters. Now, the first one was, was pretty easy. Got wide open on that one, but it was sure a heck of a catch there in the fourth quarter."
On being tough enough to win SEC games like this
Well, I think, you know, I think we're even the players are saying that the guys that were here, you know, three years ago, are saying we're a different team. And I think it's pretty evident we are, you know, you know, there's a level of physicality you have to play with in this conference, and, you know, on the road, when you can play defense like that and minimize that explosive offense, and then when you can run the football, when they know you have to run it, that's really effective offensive football, too. And those two things take, yes, you got to have to be physical enough to do it, but you got to have, you got to be able to execute, you know, playing defense like that, and then running the ball and having to get those yards to close out a ball game. So I do think we're light years different from where we were and the but the beauty of it is, I don't think anybody in that locker room is content, you know. I think they know there's more work to be done. We got to continue to try to improve in all three phases. But the versatility of this team, I think, is probably somewhere where we weren't three years ago, either we can win games different ways, and to win this style of the game, I think was important for us.
On if Texas' strong defense allows him to be more aggressive as a play caller
I think it goes both ways. You know, sometimes you know we you know when you're playing such great defense, you want to make sure you're you're not, you're not giving up any short fields or taking too many chances sometimes with the way that game was going. And so I thought one of the more impressive things for us in this game was two to nothing in the turnover margin. And first time this year, us taking care of the ball. The football gods were on our side, on the fumble there by blue. So, you know, I think that that just kind of, you know, the ball matters too. You know, of us to being able to take care of the ball, creating those turnovers and winning games in different styles, in different ways.
On the team's final scoring drive
It's a veteran team. You guys needed a drive and put together a drive, yeah? And I think you, you know, when you lean on those veteran players, right? Obviously, Quinn being a veteran that offensive line, although, you know, Matt golden, you know wasn't here his first couple years, yet he's played a lot of football as a heck of a catch by him on the touchdown that drive started with the past Isaiah bond. So it was a lot of guys who've been around football for a while, and I don't think the moment ever got too big from they thought they showed great poise and composure, which we knew was going to be needed in this game
On Quinn Ewers
Thought he played pretty officially, you know, they just, you know, they were going to play it in a manner, in a style, where they were going to try to keep the ball in front of them and make us, you know, work the ball down the field. And when you get into games like this, the possessions start to matter. They start to count, because the clock starts working in each team's favor when they do it that way. They were running the ball really effectively too, especially in that third quarter. So when you just don't have as many opportunities, you got to try to maximize them when you get them, but again, in taking care of the football, converting on third downs. And what a play for him there on the fourth down to kind of seal the game. So I was proud of him for that
On defense's mentality
I think there's a point to be made about like that is when the confidence continues to build. And it's one thing to, you know, the scheme be right, but it's another one. Guys play with that mentality that they're going to defend the end zone, and then they're going to try to take the ball off you, and they're going to try to get after the quarterback, and they're going to try to do those things mentally. And you can see guys attacking the football. We weren't knocking it out all the time, but I could see guys going after it, and then, you know, Alfred eventually gets the one. So I just think we're playing with the style now defensively that is one of, you know, these guys take a lot of pride the way we play defense, and that's the beauty of it being a great team. You know, I think so many times with me, especially being an offensive head coach, I get asked about offense a lot, but we're trying to build a great team here, right and do that consistently over time, and our defense has improved every single year that we've been here, and I think that's a credit to PK and the staff. I think it's a credit to the veteran players in that locker room who didn't ever lose belief as we continue to grow as a program. But when you to be a complete team and to try to win as many games as we're trying to win this year, we got it. We got to be really good in all three phases.
On discussing the SEC Championship and CFP with his team
I'm not one to shy away from that kind of stuff. I mean, I think we all know what our goals are for the season. We want to be in Atlanta in December, compete for an SEC championship, and we want to be playing january 20, like that's not, we don't. But I don't have to belabor the point. I don't have to talk to it all the time with our guys. They know, and then once they know, and then we get focused on the task at hand. And that's the next week's game. And we'll celebrate this one here. You know, getting home, and then it's, it's on to Kentucky
On the defense traveling
Well, I think, one, we're minimizing the explosive plays, you know, we're not, we're not giving up, you know, yards and chunks, you know, I think we gave up the one deep ball down their sideline, but we're making people earn it. And you make people earn it by one, being stout and having the ability to make your plays. But two, there's not a bunch of busts, right? Our coverages are sound, you know, we're not. We're gap sound in the run game and those types of things. And then it's having good players that make plays when you got to happen, you know? And then our guys are doing that right now.
