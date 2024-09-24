Johntay Cook II Embracing Competition in Texas WR Room
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns receiver Johntay Cook II has remained a key part of Steve Sarkisian's passing attack this season despite the arrival of three transfers, which speaks volumes to his growth as a second-year player.
He met with the media for the first time as a Longhorn on Monday and talked about his development along with the competition within Texas' deep receiving room that added three transfers and five-star freshman Ryan Wingo this offseason.
"The competition rises and you just got to bring your A game every day, because (there's) dudes around you that can make big plays," he said.
Cook II has gotten more accustomed with making big plays of his own early this season after having a limited role last year as a freshman. Through four games, he's caught seven passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Both scores came in the win over UTSA on throws from Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning, the first of which marked Cook II's first-career touchdown.
"I mean, that was great, but I just owe that all to the play call, the o-line holding up," Cook II said of scoring. "Ultimately, Quinn gave me the ball, and I just had the easiest part into the end zone."
Naturally, the presence of Wingo and transfers like Isaiah Bond, Matthew Golden and Silas Bolden along with tight end Gunnar Helm crowds the passing game, but Cook II isn't worried about his own touches. Instead, he;s sitting back and appreciating all the "speed, speed, speed" in the receiving room.
"I think it's been great, and I don't even think it's showed all the way, because we've been fortunate to not have that many injuries," Cook II said. " I think it just raises the intensity and practice because the (starters) will go and it's speed speed speed and the (backups) go and it's speed, speed, speed, speed, sometimes threes will go and it's speed, speed, speed, speed. So it's just a great look for the whole team just having good guys at almost three deep."
Cook II will look to build off his play during non-conference when No. 1 Texas plays its first-ever SEC game Saturday at home against Mississippi State.